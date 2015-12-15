Pomona College Reduces Food Waste and Achieves More Than 500% ROI with Metafoodx AI Scanner

In just nine months, the college lessened overproduction by 54% and lowered plate costs by 8%

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metafoodx , a leader in AI-driven foodservice technology, today announced that Pomona College , ranked among the top colleges for campus dining in California, has successfully transformed its dining operations using the Metafoodx AI Scanner, an AI-powered platform designed to cut food waste and boost efficiency in commercial kitchens.

“In just the first month, we’ve already made great progress in reducing overproduction, and we’re excited to build on this momentum as we work toward our sustainability goals with Metafoodx,” said Jose Martinez, General Manager of Dining Services, Pomona College.

Before implementing Metafoodx, Pomona College struggled with limited visibility into kitchen production and consumption. Traditional tools like spreadsheets and legacy systems were time-consuming and ineffective for staff. Metafoodx provided a chef-friendly, real-time solution with preventative food waste tools, automatic production and temperature logs, and enhanced forecasting — all with easy adoption and no training required.

Within weeks, Pomona saw a 40% reduction in overproduction at a single station. By January 2025, the platform was scaled across all dining halls, reducing overproduction by 54% and empowering staff to focus on the student dining experience. Serving 1,800 students and recognized for its sustainability leadership, Pomona has further strengthened its commitment by making food waste reduction measurable, actionable, and impactful with Metafoodx.

“Pomona’s results demonstrate how AI can help higher education institutions achieve both financial and environmental wins,” said Fengmin Gong, CEO, Metafoodx. “We’re proud to be part of their journey toward smarter, more sustainable dining.”

In addition to Pomona College’s success, Metafoodx was also included in the recent Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech List .

About Metafoodx

Metafoodx is a patented, AI-powered food operations platform that helps commercial kitchens reduce waste, optimize production and drive sustainability through real-time data and automation. Trusted by leading universities and food service providers, Metafoodx delivers measurable impact, including over a 50% reduction in food waste and a 200% ROI within weeks of deployment. Metafoodx is a 2025 Kitchen Innovations Awardee, recognized by the National Restaurant Association for advancing efficiency and productivity in food operations. Visit metafoodx.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Pomona College

Pomona College is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading liberal arts colleges, offering an ideal environment for intellectually curious students to pursue their academic and life goals. Pomona holds a unique role in creating opportunity in American higher education and is committed to enrolling the best students regardless of financial circumstances. To that end, Pomona College is one of a small group of colleges committed to meeting the full demonstrated financial need of all students who enroll.

