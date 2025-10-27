Professor Lingyun Xiang Elected as Lifetime Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan–(Newsfile Corp. – October 22, 2025) – The National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic (NAS KR) has announced on its official website the election of Professor Lingyun Xiang, an economist and financial scholar, as a Lifetime Academician of the Academy. The announcement summarized Professor Xiang’s academic contributions and was formally published in the Academy’s appointment and announcement section.

According to the official notice, Professor Xiang has authored numerous academic works published in China and abroad, including *ChatGPT: The Future Has Arrived*, *Intelligent Manufacturing: Industrial Empowerment and Business Innovation*, *The Way of the Metaverse*, *The Logic of Blockchain*, *A Practical Guide to Equity Incentives*, *Private Equity Investment Solutions*, and *Blockchain: A Technological Revolution Empowering the Real Economy*. He also holds software copyrights and patents in blockchain automation and intelligent analysis systems.

A Chinese-born economist based in the United States, Professor Xiang has focused his career on emerging-industry finance and digital-economy governance, exploring the application of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in financial modernization and risk management. He has held academic positions at multiple universities and research institutions, participated in international research projects, and served on professional and policy advisory committees. His work has been recognized for bridging economic research with technological innovation.

The Academy stated that the Lifetime Academician title is awarded to distinguished scientists whose achievements have made significant contributions to scientific research and the advancement of the international academic community. Professor Xiang’s election reflects NAS KR’s commitment to strengthening global academic collaboration across natural sciences, engineering, economics, and social sciences.

About the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic

The National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic is the country’s leading scientific institution, responsible for coordinating fundamental and applied research across the natural sciences, engineering, economics, and social sciences. Through its election process and international partnerships, the Academy promotes scientific progress and regional cooperation in Central Asia.

Source: Official announcement published on the NAS KR website (“Сян Линьюнь назначен на пост пожизненного академика Национальной академии наук Кыргызстана”) – Сян Линьюнь назначен на пост пожизненного академика Национальной академии наук Кыргызстана – Кыргыз Республикасынын Улуттук Илимдер Академиясы

Professor Lingyun Xiang Elected as Lifetime Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271469