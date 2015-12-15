Progress Software Expands Presence in Costa Rica with New Center of Excellence

Located in Centro Corporativo El Cafetal, the new 1,562-square-meter Progress Software facility will serve as a strategic hub for technical support, customer success, sales and corporate functions.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the opening of its new Center of Excellence (CoE) in Heredia, Costa Rica. This marks a key milestone in Progress’ global growth strategy and deepens its commitment to delivering high-quality products, services and support to its customers and partners worldwide.

Located in Centro Corporativo El Cafetal, the new 1,562-square-meter facility will serve as a strategic hub for technical support, customer success, sales and corporate functions. Building on Progress’ existing presence in Costa Rica through its acquisition of ShareFile, the new facility represents a significant expansion to support the company’s growing portfolio of AI-powered solutions.

“Our new Center of Excellence in Costa Rica is part of a strategy to build regional hubs that enable us to serve our customers better,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress Software. “Costa Rica’s skilled workforce and location enable us to serve our global customers with the speed and expertise they expect.”

As part of this expansion, Progress has doubled its workforce in Costa Rica, growing teams across customer success, support, sales, human resources and workplace operations. The CoE will also provide localized services for customers in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region.

“This new center is a testament to our long-term investment in the CALA region,” said Francisco Larez, VP of Sales, CALA, Progress Software. “It strengthens our ability to support regional growth, empowers local teams and creates new opportunities to deliver value to our customers through deeper market understanding and localized expertise.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for today at the new facility.

“We are proud to welcome Progress to Costa Rica’s dynamic technology sector,” said Marianela Urgellés, Managing Director, CINDE. “This investment expands Progress’ footprint in Latin America and strengthens Costa Rica’s role in driving digital transformation—integrating AI with expertise in cloud, software development, digital marketing, big data and more, while creating meaningful employment opportunities.”

As part of its commitment to the region, Progress is also launching a philanthropic initiative in partnership with Fundación Llovera, a local nonprofit dedicated to the social and labor reintegration of unhoused individuals. Employees recently assembled and donated hygiene kits to support the organization’s mission—underscoring Progress’ dedication to making a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/810060c2-c635-4d18-9d4d-3aad231f074c