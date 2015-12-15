Quickbase Announces New AI Tools to Empower Deskless Workforce; Customers Cut Accidents by 39% and Scale Revenue 500%

Quickbase ushers in the next chapter of AI in operations, closing the gap between field and office for 2.7 billion deskless workers

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quickbase, the AI operations platform, last week announced a new suite of AI tools designed to empower the world’s deskless workforce and help organizations connect field and office operations in real time. More than 1,200 builders, operations leaders, and IT executives gathered at their virtual user conference, EmpowerPRO, to see how Quickbase customers are already driving measurable business impact with the platform.

Customers showcased significant gains:

Mondelēz International cut preventable accidents by 39% by connecting delivery truck event data directly into driver training.

cut preventable accidents by 39% by connecting delivery truck event data directly into driver training. 318 Construction scaled revenue more than 500% — from $3M to $19M — while managing 400+ active jobs across multiple states.

scaled revenue more than 500% — from $3M to $19M — while managing 400+ active jobs across multiple states. VTG Defense eliminated 60% of manual tasks by centralizing warehousing, scheduling, certifications, and reporting.

eliminated 60% of manual tasks by centralizing warehousing, scheduling, certifications, and reporting. Silsbee Fleet Group saved 20+ employee hours each week by digitizing fleet management.

saved 20+ employee hours each week by digitizing fleet management. Skender Construction, a Chicago-based contractor, integrated Quickbase with Procore to eliminate forecasting bottlenecks and data silos. By using Quickbase’s AI Smart Builder to accelerate app creation, Skender improved forecasting accuracy, streamlined workflows, and sparked a culture of innovation where employees bring forward new app ideas.

“There’s no question that companies are under more pressure than ever to compete in today’s environment. Our focus has been on giving them the power of AI and vibe coding in ways that are practical, powerful, and real. We’re not chasing hype; we’re building technology that works the way people do,” said Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to help our community navigate change, innovate faster, and achieve real results.”

Closing the Gap Between Field and Office

Quickbase’s 2025 Gray Work Report found that even as 80% of companies increase their technology investments, getting work done is harder than ever. Rigid, disconnected tools have created new silos that slow productivity, especially for the 2.7 billion deskless workers who can’t easily capture, share, or act on information between the field and the office. As a result, employees spend more than 11 hours each week searching for information they need to do their jobs.

To address these challenges, Quickbase recently introduced new and enhanced AI solutions that break down silos and create seamless workflows across field and office, and help the works most dynamic operations teams:

Turn Field Data into Instant Action : New tools like Grid Reports, Label Scanner OCR, and AI Photo Insights let teams capture accurate information right at the source—editing data in real time, scanning labels instantly, and turning photos into automated work orders

: New tools like Grid Reports, Label Scanner OCR, and AI Photo Insights let teams capture accurate information right at the source—editing data in real time, scanning labels instantly, and turning photos into automated work orders Keep Every Job in Motion : AI Workflows handle busywork automatically, updating timelines, routing follow-ups, and generating invoices as jobs close, while the upcoming Asset & Team Tracker delivers real-time visibility into people and equipment

: AI Workflows handle busywork automatically, updating timelines, routing follow-ups, and generating invoices as jobs close, while the upcoming Asset & Team Tracker delivers real-time visibility into people and equipment See Problems Before They Happen : AI Data Analyzer and enhanced Visualization Tools help teams detect risks early and spot trends faster with new chart types like heat maps and trend lines that turn raw data into real-time foresight and action

: AI Data Analyzer and enhanced Visualization Tools help teams detect risks early and spot trends faster with new chart types like heat maps and trend lines that turn raw data into real-time foresight and action Scale Quickly Without Losing Control: Enhanced governance tools like Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and the Account Summary Dashboard let organizations test and roll out updates safely across apps while maintaining clear visibility into performance and limits

Building Up the Builder Community

Quickbase’s momentum exceeds far beyond product adoption. Since the launch of Quickbase University in July 2025, learning assets have doubled, course completions are up to 48%, and Pipeline certifications rose by 67%. The Qrew program has also expanded rapidly with a 78% year-over-year increase in in-person meet ups. These initiatives are transforming the platform from a product into a thriving community of skilled creators who learn, share, and innovate to drive stronger business outcomes.

About Quickbase

Quickbase is the AI operations platform used by more than 12,000 organizations worldwide to transform ordinary work into extraordinary impact. Combining powerful AI capabilities and the flexibility and ease of low code/no code technology, Quickbase boosts productivity, improves efficiency, and enhances employee safety for organizations managing large-scale projects and operations in industries like construction and manufacturing. Founded in 1999, Quickbase is headquartered in Boston with teams in London, Sofia, and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.quickbase.com.

Contact:

V2 Communications, quickbase@v2comms.com

Mirissa Kampf, VP Integrated Marketing Communications, Quickbase pr@quickbase.com