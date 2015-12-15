Radware AI SOC Xpert Now Covers New Use Cases To Drive Efficiencies

AI-driven incident remediation allows Security Operations Centers to better handle bot attacks, significantly improve root cause analysis and lower mean time to resolution

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, today announced expanded capabilities and coverage to its AI SOC Xpert. Less than a year ago Radware launched AI SOC Xpert for Cloud DDoS Protection, marking a milestone in embedding AI into Security Operations Center (SOC) operations to accelerate investigation, streamline remediation, and strengthen defenses. This next wave of AI SOC Xpert equips SOC teams with agentic AI capabilities that deliver broader coverage, deeper AI guidance, and measurable efficiency gains that empower SOC teams to investigate smarter, remediate faster, and prevent more effectively across multiple attack surfaces.

Powered by Radware’s EPIC-AI™, AI SOC Xpert now delivers root cause analysis, timeline, and incident context within minutes across both DDoS and bot attacks, providing analysts with the clarity they need to understand what happened and respond with speed and confidence, automatically and at scale. Whereas analysts previously relied on manual correlation or switching between tools, they can now access new dashboards for Application Protection and On-Premise DDoS Protection, along with significant AI enhancements to Cloud DDoS Protection. This unified view of what happened, why it matters, and how to respond reduces investigation fatigue and helps teams act faster under pressure thus reducing mean time to resolution (“MTTR”).

In addition to attack remediation, AI SOC Xpert can also be used during the attack prevention phase by profiling peacetime traffic to proactively prepare filters before attacks begin. This knowledge is used to recommend proactive tuning, refine protections, and support a positive security model that enforces policy more accurately when an attack begins.

“While the growing ecosystem of agentic capabilities provides vast opportunities for businesses, as AI systems gain autonomy the attack surface expands dramatically,” said Gabi Malka, chief operating officer, Radware. “Analysts have more to track and more complex root causes to analyze which contributes to down time as they seek to repair. Radware is extending AI SOC Xpert to further protect applications in an AI agentic world. Think of it as an AI agent for the SOC, reducing MTTR by up to twenty times.”

To help customers protect their brands and significantly reduce the time, effort, and costs in managing DDoS and application security incidents, enhancements to AI SOC Xpert include:

AI SOC Xpert for Application Protection

Introduces AI-driven incident remediation for bot attacks, significantly improving root cause analysis and lowering MTTR.

Visual dashboards that highlight anomalies, incidents, and attack patterns with clear, agentic AI-guided recommendations.

Smarter continuous policy optimization with AI-driven tuning recommendations that reduce false positives and streamline WAF management.

Automated workflows and context-optimized recommendations tailored to advanced bot activity, helping teams distinguish between legitimate automation and malicious bots.

AI SOC Xpert for DDoS Protection

Supports on-premise, hybrid and cloud-based DDoS protection solutions.

Introduces a new dashboard embedded directly into Radware’s DDoS protection platform, DefensePro X, and Cyber Controller.

Uses peacetime traffic profiles to proactively prepare filters before attacks begin.

Provides one-click enforcement options for real-time remediation, whether deployed inline or out-of-path.

Expanded capabilities include agentic AI-powered forensic storytelling, structured summaries, and anomaly detection.

Continuous monitoring of vectors, packet sizes, and traffic dynamics to accelerate detection and mitigation.

About Radware:

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

