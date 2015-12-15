Ragic Brings AI to its No-Code Database Building —Making Complex Databases as Easy as Speaking English

New AI-powered assistant uses natural language prompts to empower non-technical and business users to create complex workflows

Ragic! Ragic is a no-code database builder that allows its users to build their own system according to their own workflow with a spreadsheet-like interface that is as quick and as intuitive, capable of building small contact management systems to fully fledged ERP systems.

COVINA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ragic, a no-code database builder that allows its users to build their own systems according to their own workflow with a quick and intuitive spreadsheet-like interface, today announced the launch of Ragic AI . This no-code workflow builder uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enable anyone to design and implement complex business processes. With Ragic AI, all users have to do is describe the ideal database application they are looking for, using English or natural language, and Ragic AI will be able to build a sophisticated database in minutes.

Ragic AI stands out from other no-code platforms by providing the power and depth to generate complex end-to-end systems entirely from natural language commands. Ragic AI makes it easier for non-technical employees and managers to design their own sophisticated business processes and workflows.

Ragic AI is ideal for small to medium-sized companies as well as enterprises, enabling managers to create their own business processes without the need for developers or additional resources.

“Today’s business owners want customizable database solutions that are cost-effective, intuitive, reliable, and scalable,” said Jeff Kuo, CEO of Ragic. “By harnessing AI, we put development in the hands of the managers who understand their operational needs but may not have coding experience, allowing them to build their own processes with the aid of an AI teammate. Ragic AI gives non-technical personnel a platform to design complex processes that can grow with their business. Now our customers can get a basic scaffold of their application, without learning a new tool.”

Ragic AI was built by AI for AI. The Ragic Builder AI essentially designed itself and was developed and refined using an extensive AI-driven process. While artificial intelligence didn’t write the code, it did provide critical guidance to refine prompts and workflows. Each iteration of Ragic AI was tested, refined, and reviewed by AI, enabling the software to learn its own limitations and optimize the processes required to create production-ready databases.

“We have found that sometimes, while our learning curve is better than most complex database builders, it’s still intimidating for many new users. When people first encounter Ragic, they often struggle with the idea of building an application entirely from scratch. The hardest step is simply getting started. So this solution really helps people to get started,” continued Kuo.

The Ragic no-code database solution is built on Gemini 2.5 Family of AI models. Ragic selected Gemini 2.5 Pro over other AI platforms, such as GPT or Claude, because it is faster and has shorter wait times for responses.

“We designed Ragic AI to build real systems for real businesses,” said Kuo. “Users never have to feel intimidated or lost. Ragic AI delivers complete, production-ready applications, making enterprise database creation available to everyone.”

Ragic can design everything from simple contact forms to complex CRM and ERP systems. Ragic caters to all kinds of applications, including administration, sales and marketing, project management, accounting, research and development, procurement, manufacturing, system support, and more. Updating and modifying applications is also easy since there is no source code to rewrite.

About Ragic:

Ragic is a no-code database builder that allows its users to build their own system according to their own workflow with a spreadsheet-like interface that is as quick and as intuitive, capable of building small contact management systems to fully fledged ERP systems. Their vision is to empower every staff member, even those without a programming background, who best understand their day-to-day operations, to build a system tailored exactly to their needs. And their mission is to simplify data management by providing an intuitive spreadsheet-style interface that transforms into a robust database system, enabling teams to create, customize, and scale their workflows with ease. Ragic AI is a giant step forward in realizing Ragic’s mission to allow anyone, regardless of their coding or technical experience and expertise, to build sophisticated databases.

Contacts

Michele Nachum

Senior Media Specialist

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a9fd538-eeb5-4ab7-8103-b12eb4770533