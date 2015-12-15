Rapid7 Announces Strategic Expansion into the UAE to Support Region’s Cybersecurity Growth and Digital Vision

Rapid7 establishes new UAE entity, achieves Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) certification

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced the launch of its new local entity and local instance of its platform in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant strategic investment in the region. This expansion reinforces Rapid7’s long-term commitment to the UAE’s government, businesses, and partner ecosystem to support the nation’s digital transformation and cyber resilience goals.

Rapid7 has already delivered on its promise to invest in the region and build trusted, locally-aligned capabilities. The company recently achieved DESC certification, meeting the rigorous security standards to support government entities and other regulated industries with digital transformation projects. In addition, Rapid7 has opened an office in Dubai, acknowledging that the UAE cybersecurity market is projected to reach $4.51 billion by the end of 2025 and that cybersecurity is a national priority for the UAE government. Rapid7 aims to provide localized support for organizations that are focused on developing security programs to protect critical digital infrastructure in the region.

“Dubai is a hub for innovation, thanks to its strategic investments in digital infrastructure, supportive government policies, and a comprehensive ecosystem of tech hubs. Cybersecurity is a vital component in enabling those initiatives,” said Corey Thomas, CEO of Rapid7. “Establishing a UAE entity and data sovereignty demonstrates Rapid7’s commitment to the region’s cyber vision. Our investment in dedicated cloud infrastructure enables organizations in the UAE and the Gulf to access our world-class cybersecurity platform. We look forward to building partnerships with local businesses and governments to better protect the UAE’s digital future.”

Trusted partnership, local commitment

Data sovereignty is both a strategic imperative and a regulatory expectation with the UAE. Rapid7 is proud to have already achieved certification from the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC). DESC provides a critical framework for managing cyber risks and ensuring that government entities and organizations operating in the UAE uphold the highest standards of cybersecurity.

Rapid7’s compliance with this framework, and the operation of a local instance, demonstrates a firm commitment to supporting the UAE’s national cybersecurity priorities. This enables Rapid7 customers to meet regulatory requirements with confidence while keeping their data securely within national borders.

“Data sovereignty is a critical national issue. Rapid7’s establishment of a local presence in the UAE shows its commitment to regional priorities and support for local data policies. It sends a clear message that Rapid7 is dedicated to enabling secure digital growth on local terms,” said Nasar Saddiq, Regional Manager, Middle East and Africa at Rapid7. “For Rapid7, it’s not just setting up an office, we’re continuing our foundation of trust, partnership, and shared success.”

Excellence in exposure management

As part of this launch, Rapid7 will deliver Exposure Command , an attack surface visibility solution, helping organizations across the UAE manage vulnerabilities, applications, and cloud security. Rapid7 has received several recognitions for this offering, including the recent placement of Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment and Strong Performer in the 2025 Forrester Wave™ for Unified Vulnerability Management (UVM). These recognitions demonstrate Rapid7’s ability to provide organizations with visibility, prioritization, remediation, and response to ensure a robust security posture.

“Our platform provides clarity, speed, and insight in the moments that matter most,” said David Howorth, EMEA General Manager at Rapid7. “As the UAE’s digital economy grows, so too must the security programs that support it. We are committed to helping companies of all sizes navigate this new era securely and confidently.”

Rapid7’s “Secure the Attack Surface” approach is uniquely suited to support the UAE’s transformation by offering:

Context-driven visibility across complex digital environments

Cost-effective risk reduction through automation and managed services

Scalable, localized support aligned with regional compliance standards

Proactive threat prevention backed by global threat intelligence

Rapid7 at GITEX 2025

GITEX Global 2025 is the premier exhibition showcasing tech innovation within the UAE. Corey Thomas will attend and present at GITEX in the Dubai World Trade Center on October 15 in the Cybersecurity theatre discussing ‘Cybersecurity, AI, and the Business of Trust.’ Visit Rapid7 at Stand No- H23-11, Hall 23.

To learn more about how Rapid7’s Exposure Command offering anticipates threats, prioritizes remediation, and enforces compliance, visit: https://www.rapid7.com/products/command/exposure-management/

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Alice Randall

Director, Global Corporate Communications

press@rapid7.com

(857) 216-7804

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Ryan Gardella / Ryan Flanagan

ICR, Inc

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277