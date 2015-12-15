Rebuy Monetize Powered by Fluent Accelerates Merchant Growth as Partnership Scales Across Shopify

Fluent to Attend Rebuy Momentum Innovation Summit NYC on October 21

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, and Rebuy Engine, the leading ecommerce personalization platform for Shopify brands, today shared an update on the continued success of their strategic partnership, Rebuy Monetize powered by Fluent, which launched in May 2025 (originally as Rebuy Ads powered by Fluent). Rebuy and Fluent will showcase new opportunities for merchants at Rebuy Momentum Innovation Summit NYC on October 21, 2025.

Accelerating Adoption and Revenue

Rebuy Monetize powered by Fluent delivers personalized, non-competing offers that complement each brand’s experience, turning every checkout into an opportunity to delight customers and drive measurable incremental revenue. Since launching in May, the program has seen over 700% growth in active merchant adoption, with more than one million ad unit sessions in September alone, marking a 79% month-over-month increase.

Supported by Fluent’s advertiser network and 200+ million first-party data profiles, Shopify merchants using Rebuy Monetize are earning $0.35+ in pure incremental profit per order without any additional effort.

Momentum is the right word for what we’re seeing,” said Tim Lukens, President of Commerce Media at Fluent. “Fluent is focused on driving enhanced consumer engagement and monetization beyond the point of purchase. Rebuy has built a truly merchant-first ecosystem that helps brands unlock new profit streams on the most valuable page in commerce — the ‘Thank You’ page — while enhancing the post-purchase experience. We’re seeing sustained merchant growth, strong retention, and a deepening pipeline that positions this partnership for continued scale into 2026.”

“Every Shopify store has a ‘Thank You’ page and Rebuy Monetize powered by Fluent is strategically leveraging this valuable touchpoint to improve consumer engagement and drive an incremental new revenue stream for Shopify merchants,” said James Van Erck, Co-Founder of Rebuy. “This partnership is about amplifying what Rebuy does best: delivering personalized, seamless experiences that fuel growth for merchants.”

Rebuy Momentum Innovation Summit NYC

At Rebuy Momentum Innovation Summit NYC on October 21, 2025, at Carnegie Hall, Tim Lukens, President of Commerce Media at Fluent, will join industry leaders to discuss how brands can transform the post-purchase experience through personalization, and commerce media innovation. The event will bring together top ecommerce experts and growth-focused brands for a day of learning, inspiration, and collaboration.

About Rebuy

Rebuy empowers Shopify stores of all sizes to deliver personalized shopping experiences designed to increase conversions, boost order values, and retain more customers using intelligent upsells, cross-sells, and post-purchase follow-ups. More than 50,000 of the fastest-growing brands on Shopify have used Rebuy, including Olipop, Aviator Nation, Momofuku, Tecovas, and DIME Beauty.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com