Reemo Unveils Bastion+: A Scalable Solution for Global Privileged Access Management

PARIS, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reemo continues its mission to secure enterprise remote access and becomes the first French cybersecurity provider to protect all remote access within a single platform.

Reemo announces Bastion+ , a next-generation bastion solution deployable without limits.

“Companies don’t need another bastion. They need a global vision that remains simple and secure as infrastructure scales,” said Yann Fourré, co-founder of Reemo. “With Bastion+, each user only sees the authorized sites and resources upon connection, policies are applied everywhere in a uniform way, and the solution offers unlimited scalability.”

Designed for CISOs, Bastion+ unifies visibility and supervision of privileged access, consolidates logs and session recordings into a single console, and simplifies audit and compliance requirements.

“Bastion+ is at the core of our mission to free companies from traditional remote access solutions, by opening up a world where security and performance coexist in perfect harmony,” added Bertrand Jeannet, CEO of Reemo.

Why is this a first

Bastion+ combines a global vision of privileged access with unlimited deployment scalability. Moreover, Bastion+ is natively integrated into the Reemo platform, which already offers, in a single interface, Remote Desktop, Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), third-party access security, and Restricted Information Systems (SI Diffusion Restreinte). With this full range of solutions, Reemo becomes the first French cybersecurity provider to secure all remote access within one unified platform.

Availability

Bastion+ is available starting today. Demonstrations available upon request.

Reemo Bastion+

About Reemo

Reemo is a sovereign cybersecurity platform that secures all enterprise remote access to critical resources, with no compromise on performance. From remote desktops (Remote Desktop) to virtualized environments (DaaS/VDI), to web and business applications (RBI, third-party access, legacy apps), and even the most sensitive environments (Restricted Information Systems and bastion)… Reemo provides unified, granular, and traceable access. The company is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified across all operations. Users can learn more about Reemo on https://reemo.io .

Contact

Head of Marketing & Communications

Florent Paret

Reemo

florent.paret@reemo.io

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b66fd2c6-524a-46f7-a585-0fd3412e92ce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/689bc4fd-d90d-4ff0-8ab6-a8232efd3753