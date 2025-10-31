RentRedi Adds Maintenance Chat, Setting New Standard for Rental Communications

Chat features streamlined repair diagnostics and ecosystem integrations that redefine how landlords and tenants collaborate on maintenance

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RentRedi , the fastest-growing rental management software for smart real estate investors, today announced the launch of its Maintenance Chat suite, giving savvy landlords a powerful set of tools that transform maintenance requests into real-time, two-way conversations. The new chat feature is enhanced with streamlined repair diagnostics and deeper ecosystem integration, complete with collaboration, scheduling, and documentation upgrades.

Building on the success of RentRedi Chat 2.0 , which already connects over 10,000 landlords and has powered more than 50,000 in-app conversations, RentRedi is now taking landlord-tenant communication to the next level. The Maintenance Chat ecosystem eliminates scattered calls and texts and moves them to a centralized, intelligent system that helps landlords and tenants solve problems faster, track every detail, and even anticipate issues before they escalate.

RentRedi’s Centralizes Diagnostics for Smarter, Faster Repairs

Within the new RentRedi Maintenance Chat, tenants can upload a photo or video of an issue (such as a leaking faucet, a tripped breaker, or a malfunctioning thermostat) and RentRedi’s integrated system makes it faster than ever to analyze and reply instantly. Centralizing this information flags urgent issues for immediate attention and helps landlords suggest quick fixes that tenants can try on the spot.

For landlords, this means fewer service calls, faster resolutions, and the ability to prioritize repairs with confidence. Over time, historical records help spot recurring issues across units, turning maintenance into a more predictive and proactive part of property management.

Features Included in the RentRedi Maintenance Chat Ecosystem

With this release, every repair request inside RentRedi now comes with a dedicated smart communications hub, making it easier than ever to resolve issues quickly and professionally.

Additional new features include:

Request-Linked Conversations: Each maintenance ticket now has its own dedicated chat thread, keeping all updates tied to the right repair

Each maintenance ticket now has its own dedicated chat thread, keeping all updates tied to the right repair Photo & Video Sharing: Tenants can upload photos and videos to illustrate issues instantly, reducing back-and-forth and cutting repair time

Tenants can upload photos and videos to illustrate issues instantly, reducing back-and-forth and cutting repair time Time-Stamped History: Every message, photo, and resolution step is logged for accountability and future reference

Every message, photo, and resolution step is logged for accountability and future reference Collaborative Access: Landlords can invite property managers, contractors, or vendors into the chat (even retroactively), ensuring everyone works from the same thread.

Landlords can invite property managers, contractors, or vendors into the chat (even retroactively), ensuring everyone works from the same thread. Real-Time Alerts: Push notifications keep all parties updated instantly

Push notifications keep all parties updated instantly In-Chat Scheduling: Coordinate repair appointments right inside the thread—no more juggling calendars or missed messages

Coordinate repair appointments right inside the thread—no more juggling calendars or missed messages Invoice Costs Breakdown: Store labor and material costs directly alongside the repair request to track spending and streamline accounting.

Store labor and material costs directly alongside the repair request to track spending and streamline accounting. One-Tap Vendor Dispatch: Landlords can assign work orders to preferred vendors with a single tap; updates and completion notes flow back into the same thread

Landlords can assign work orders to preferred vendors with a single tap; updates and completion notes flow back into the same thread Work Progress Visibility: The ability to assign tasks to different maintenance professionals gives landlords the peace of mind that someone is in charge of fixing the problem; tenants can also view status updates, giving them the peace of mind that their request is being handled in a timely fashion

The ability to assign tasks to different maintenance professionals gives landlords the peace of mind that someone is in charge of fixing the problem; tenants can also view status updates, giving them the peace of mind that their request is being handled in a timely fashion Enhanced Roommate Collaboration: All roommates can be added to the chat so that they are automatically kept in the loop, eliminating duplicate threads for the landlord

Why This Matters: Better Landlord-Tenant Relationships

Maintenance is where landlord-tenant relationships are often won or lost. By embedding all repair-related communication into one transparent, real-time conversation hub, RentRedi eliminates the miscommunication, delays, and frustrations that plague traditional maintenance workflows.

“Maintenance Chat isn’t just a feature – it’s a new way of handling rental repairs,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “We’ve seen how over 10,000 landlords embraced Chat 2.0, and this expansion was the clear next step. From diagnostics to scheduling to final receipts, everything now happens in one place. It’s communication-first property management.”

The Future of Rental Communication

With its new Maintenance Chat suite, RentRedi is advancing its mission of building a centralized communication hub for every stage of the rental journey, from leasing and rent collection to maintenance and beyond. By weaving smart automation and collaboration tools directly into communication, RentRedi is setting a new industry standard for what landlords should expect from their software.

RentRedi Maintenance Chat is part of RentRedi’s communication-first property management ecosystem. Combining diagnostics, smart device integrations, and centralized chat threads, it redefines how landlords and tenants collaborate on maintenance, making property management more proactive, transparent, and connected.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .



