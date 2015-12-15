RentRedi Launches Alerts That Help Landlords Proactively Plan Renewals and Reduce Vacancies

New Expiring Lease Notifications feature gives landlords an early 90-day window to maximize occupancy and run smarter, more successful rental businesses

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RentRedi , the fastest-growing rental management software built for smart real estate investors, has launched Expiring Lease Notifications, a new feature that proactively alerts landlords before leases expire. The notification system helps landlords plan renewals earlier, reduce downtime between tenants, and maintain steady cash flow across their portfolio.

Smarter Visibility for Smoother Operations

Staying on top of renewals and turnovers is one of the biggest operational challenges landlords face. RentRedi’s Expiring Lease Notifications is a proactive system that ensures no lease slips through the cracks.

RentRedi automatically sends an email alert to landlords when any lease is set to expire within 90 days. Each email includes a direct link to the landlord’s “Expiring Leases” dashboard, where they can review upcoming expirations, plan renewals, or prepare units for new tenants.

“RentRedi gives rental owners timely insights so they can stay ahead,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “That means whether you need to retain a great tenant, or find a new tenant for your unit, we provide you with the information you need to make smart decisions and be successful.”

By improving visibility around lease expirations, the Expiring Lease Notification feature helps landlords reduce vacancy periods, strengthen communication with tenants, and maintain a more consistent flow of rental income.

Built from Landlord Feedback

The new notification system was inspired by the ingenuity of RentRedi’s landlord community, whose feedback continues to shape smarter, more intuitive tools for rental success.

“Everything we build at RentRedi starts with listening,” said Barone. “Independent landlords are entrepreneurs. They tell us in real-time what slows them down and what helps them move faster. We take those requests and turn them into real solutions that remove friction and give real estate investors tools that help them make smarter, faster decisions.”

The Expiring Lease Notifications update builds on RentRedi’s ongoing commitment to empower landlords with intelligent, time-saving tools that transform property management into a more strategic, data-driven process.

Supporting Smarter Leasing and Marketing

The feature also connects seamlessly with RentRedi’s marketing tools, helping landlords quickly relist and fill upcoming vacancies. Landlords can syndicate listings across RentRedi, Realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia, and HotPads, or create a branded website directly within RentRedi – no coding or third-party tools required.

The RentRedi Custom Website Builder allows landlords to:

Showcase all available units on one branded webpage

Customize logos, colors, and details for a professional look

Share a unique link anywhere to promote listings

“From lease tracking to listing promotion, we’re giving landlords end-to-end visibility and control,” said Barone. “Every feature we build is designed to help them think ahead, operate efficiently, and grow confidently.”

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

CONTACT: RentRedi Media Contact: Jennifer Tolkachev jen@rentredi.com