Rigetti Supports NVIDIA NVQLink, NVIDIA’s New Open Platform for AI Supercomputer-Quantum Integration

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, announced today that it is supporting NVIDIA NVQLink , NVIDIA’s new open platform for integrating AI supercomputing with quantum computers.

Rigetti is exhibiting its collaboration with NVIDIA NVQLink at the Quantum Computing Pavilion at NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C. NVIDIA GTC attendees can also view a full-scale demonstration of a Rigetti quantum computer in NVIDIA’s booth throughout the event.

It is widely believed that utility-scale quantum computing will be realized through the tight integration of quantum computers with classical computing systems. Rigetti’s quantum computing processors, which are powered by superconducting qubits, are ideal for hybrid systems given their fast gate speeds and scalability.

“Rigetti is proud to work with NVIDIA in support of the rapidly evolving quantum ecosystem,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “By providing low latency and high throughput of quantum hardware and AI supercomputing, NVQLink is a very promising resource to accelerate hybrid computation development as we work towards quantum advantage.”

“NVQLink unites quantum processors and control systems with NVIDIA AI supercomputing, delivering a turnkey solution for integrating and scaling quantum hardware,” said Tim Costa, General Manager for Quantum at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA and Rigetti are working together to provide low-latency, high-throughput connectivity between CPUs, GPUs and QPUs, accelerating the development of hybrid quantum-classical applications and accelerated quantum supercomputers.”

NVQLink is an open and interoperable architecture for adding real-time, scalable, accelerated computing to quantum processing via the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform. Low latency and high-throughput connectivity between CPUs, GPUs, QPUs and their control systems allows developers to unlock the computationally demanding control tasks needed for building logical qubits and running useful hybrid quantum-classical applications. NVQLink allows supercomputing centers and QPU and quantum control vendors to easily, reliably, and performantly integrate their systems and build tomorrow’s accelerated quantum supercomputers.

This builds on Rigetti’s previous work with NVIDIA to leverage AI tools for quantum computing operations. The teams previously integrated a Novera™ QPU with NVIDIA DGX Quantum to successfully calibrate the QPU, demonstrating how AI can accelerate quantum computer setup while maintaining the exacting standards required for quantum computation.

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera™ QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/ .

