Scrum Alliance and Coursera Bring Agile Skills to Learners Worldwide

Partnership delivers flexible, skills-based learning for professionals in any industry

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scrum Alliance®, a global leader in agile certification and education, is teaming up with Coursera, a leading online learning platform, to make agile skills more accessible than ever. Scrum Alliance courses will be available on Coursera’s trusted platform, giving learners worldwide the chance to grow their skills, advance their careers, and make an impact in their organizations.

“Agile skills are essential for anyone hoping to boost collaboration, speed up delivery, and adapt faster to capture new opportunities,” said Scrum Alliance CEO Tristan Boutros. “As organizations respond to emerging technologies, shifting markets, and new customer needs, the ability to lead with agility is more valuable than ever. Partnering with Coursera lets us share these skills with more learners in a way that’s flexible, accessible, and immediately useful.”

“Agile isn’t just for software teams anymore — it’s a vital skillset for organizational leadership and change,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “Scrum Alliance’s expertise in agile coaching and product management, paired with Coursera’s global platform, will ensure learners develop the skills needed to navigate uncertainty and integrate AI into workflows in any industry.”

This collaboration has launched with a new Coursera Specialization designed for today’s professionals:

Effective Agile Coaching is a Specialization designed for anyone who wants to guide teams toward greater adaptability, collaboration, and innovation. Leaders, managers, and professionals in any field will gain practical skills in mentoring, facilitation, coaching, and guiding teams. You don’t need to hold an “agile coach” title to benefit. Courses within this Specialization include:

Introduction to Agile Coaching

Agile Coaching Skills

Becoming an Agile Coach

Coaching for Change: Making Agility Work

Coaching for Transformation: Sustaining Change

A second Specialization focused on agility for the modern product manager will launch later this year.

Through Coursera, learners can access Scrum Alliance’s expert-led content on their schedule and earn recognized digital credentials that signal their skills to employers. The partnership makes it easier for professionals to build focused, in-demand capabilities and put them to work right away.

About Scrum Alliance

As the first not-for-profit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today’s ever-evolving workplaces. Learn more at www.scrumalliance.org .

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. Today, it is one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 183 million registered learners as of June 30, 2025. Coursera partners with over 350 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees. Coursera’s platform innovations — including generative AI-powered features like Coach, Role Play, and Course Builder, and role-based solutions like Skill Tracks — enable instructors, partners, and companies to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning. Institutions worldwide rely on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens in high-demand fields such as GenAI, data science, technology, and business, while learners globally turn to Coursera to master the skills they need to advance their careers. Coursera is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp.

