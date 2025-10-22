Shoucheng x Wisson: World’s First ‘Robotic Auto-Charging’ Pilot Ends

HONG KONG, Oct 22, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – In late summer and early autumn, the underground parking lot of Chengdu ICC (International Commerce District) witnessed a technological breakthrough that redefined the traditional charging model for new-energy vehicles. Jointly developed by Shoucheng Holdings ï¼ˆ0697.HKï¼‰and its portfolio company Wisson Technology, China’s first ‘Automated Charging Robot Pop-up Experience Station’ has successfully concluded after 30 days of operation.

Powered by Wisson’s proprietary FlexibleCharge automated charging solution, this pilot not only achieved truly cross-brand, cross-model, and publicly accessible commercial operation, but also served over 1,300 users, 1,200 charging sessions, and 100+ vehicle models—establishing the industry’s first high-usage single-unit commercial case. The results mark a milestone: robotic automatic charging technology is now ready for large-scale market deployment.

Notably, the pilot coincided with the official release of the ‘Three-Year Doubling Action Plan (2025–2027) for EV Charging Infrastructure Service Capacity’ by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and related ministries. The policy aims to double the number and capacity of public charging facilities within three years and accelerate the construction of intelligent and connected energy-supplement systems—creating both a policy tailwind and market momentum for next-generation automated charging technologies.

I. High Success Rate and User Satisfaction Across 100 Models and 1,000+ Vehicles

The pilot was open to the public without restrictions, serving over 100 different brands and models of vehicles—including private cars, fleet vehicles, and taxis. With nearly 1,300 users and 1,200 total sessions, it represents the most complex and highest-volume single-unit commercial deployment in the industry to date, far surpassing earlier demonstrations that were either manually assisted, limited to single brands, or restricted to closed pilot zones.

Despite challenging conditions such as dim lighting, decorative ambient effects, and summer heat within the underground car park, the robot operated stably throughout, achieving nearly 100% success rate and 97% customer satisfaction.

This success is underpinned by Wisson’s distinctive FlexibleCharge technology architecture. Based on the world’s first Pliabot(R) Flexible Robotics System, its ‘bionic flexible arm + embodied AI’ configuration enables strong environmental adaptability, wide model compatibility, and disruptive cost advantages. Free from reliance on expensive high-precision sensors, it meets the key commercial demands of safety, seamless user experience, and low-cost operation—making it ideally suited for mass deployment.

II. High User Stickiness: Up to Six ‘Re-purchases’ in a Single Month

During the pilot, around 30% of targeted local users registered voluntarily for the experience. As popularity surged, many users queued for access, prompting organizers to limit session durations to accommodate growing demand.

Beyond showcasing the value and appeal of automated charging, the event also illustrated how sustained public exposure has effectively completed the early-stage user education process. Comments such as ‘I’ve heard about it, but this is my first time actually trying it’, ‘My car brand supports automated charging but hasn’t rolled it out yet’, and ‘It feels like a sci-fi movie come to life’ frequently appeared in user feedback.

Among registered users, 52% opted for paid single or multiple experience packages, and 97% reported satisfaction, with 86% saying they were “very satisfied.” Users praised the service for its seamless operation, safety, affordability, and compatibility with diverse vehicle types. Some users even became repeat customers—one particularly loyal driver returned six times in a month, insisting on the robotic service each visit.

III. Fourfold Success: Brand, Traffic, Users, and Revenue

As the first case of its kind in the industry, the pilot successfully explored a new model of ‘experience economy + traffic economy’ driven by robotic service innovation. It not only boosted local station orders against the market trend but also proved the commercial viability of robotic charging while breaking through the limitations of traditional site marketing.

From a branding perspective, the robot’s deployment created a high-impact social topic and stimulated tens of millions of online impressions through organic UGC (user-generated content) and social discussions. In terms of traffic, users, and revenue, participation by mid- to high-end vehicle owners significantly elevated the station’s image and customer structure, generating incremental income and transaction growth.

IV. Policy Tailwinds Accelerate a New Era of Intelligent Energy Replenishment

Looking ahead, as smart-parking systems expand nationwide and the NDRC’s Three-Year Doubling Plan takes effect—alongside the rapid maturation of high-frequency applications such as Robotaxi and intelligent logistics—automated charging is poised to become a key enabler in the intelligent transportation ecosystem.

Leveraging Shoucheng Holdings’ strengths in capital, technological ecosystems, and asset operations, combined with Wisson Technology’s innovation in embodied flexible-intelligence robotics, the two companies are well-positioned to lead the industrialization of robotic charging infrastructure. Together, they aim to accelerate the transformation of frontier technologies into sustainable urban services, empowering the high-quality development of the robotics industry and advancing the integration of smart infrastructure across China’s cities.

