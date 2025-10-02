Silverella Launches ESG-Driven Incontinence Underwear: Produced in an FDA-Registered Facility, PFAS-Free, and OEKO-TEX Certified

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Oct 2, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Silverella, a women’s-health startup founded by entrepreneur Baik, today announced the launch of its patent-pending incontinence underwear designed for women seeking sustainable, comfortable, and dignified solutions. Manufactured in an FDA-registered facility and certified by OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Class 2, Amfori BSCI, and PFAS-Free testing (Intertek/SGS), the new line is scheduled to debut in November 2025 through a domestic crowdfunding campaign in Korea.

With Silverella, Baik extends her mission to address the overlooked issue of incontinence. Globally, more than 400 million women experience bladder leakage, yet solutions remain limited. Silverella’s ESG-based design integrates:

Patent-pending silver yarn at the fiber stage for antimicrobial performance.

Bamboo viscose layers for absorption and odor control.

3M Scotchgard™ quick-dry, stain-release finishing.

PFAS-Free waterproof barrier, third-party verified.

Baik, who previously worked as a CPA at KPMG and in finance at Deutsche Bank on Wall Street, later transitioned into global manufacturing as CFO of a Hong Kong company. Her earlier venture, Trendix, was recognized as a “Best Period Underwear” by The New York Times and featured in Forbes after raising its Kickstarter goal in just four days. Trendix also donated over USD 150,000 worth of products worldwide.

“Silverella is more than a garment — it’s a way to preserve dignity in everyday life,” said Baik. “We are combining tested safety standards with thoughtful design to empower women globally.”

Key Certifications & Tests

FDA-registered facility (U.S.)

OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 (Class 2, 2024–2025)

Amfori BSCI (2023)

Intertek/SGS: PFAS not detected, heavy metals not detected

3M Scotchgard™ eco-friendly finish

Launch

Silverella will officially launch in November 2025 through Korean crowdfunding platforms, with international expansion to follow.

Media contact

Brand: Silverella

Contact: Joy Baik

Website: https://www.thesilverella.com/

