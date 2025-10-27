Snail Games Highlights Portfolio Momentum Following Rebel Engine’s Strong Steam Next Fest Performance

Rebel Engine achieves 72× surge in daily Steam wishlists, signaling accelerating demand and strong pre-launch traction

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, shared highlights from a series of successful game showcases and updates across its growing publishing portfolio, underscoring continued engagement and visibility.

Snail Games’ upcoming hybrid action title, Rebel Engine , demonstrated significant momentum during Steam Next Fest, with daily wishlist additions increasing more than 72 times compared to the pre-festival period. This surge contributed to a 46% overall increase in total wishlists, underscoring the game’s accelerating traction ahead of its official launch on November 6, 2025. The event also marked the debut of the game’s original music collaboration with Hakos Baelz, a core member of hololive English -Promise-, whose 1.09 million YouTube subscribers and global fanbase bring new audiences into the Rebel Engine orbit. The collaboration resulted in the release of a high-energy music video that has already begun resonating with fans worldwide.

Building on this momentum, Rebel Engine was showcased at the Noiz booth during TwitchCon this past weekend, one of the industry’s largest creator-focused events. The collaboration offered extended visibility alongside other Snail titles, including Echoes of Elysium , ARK: Lost Colony , Bellwright , and Honeycomb: The World Beyond . Exclusive demos were also available at Noiz’s Twitchcon afterparty showing influencers a firsthand exclusive peak into the future of the games. Through Noiz’s extensive network of streamers and gaming creators, the partnership reinforced various Snail titles’ positioning within the creator community, a key driver of audience perception and sustained engagement.

Meanwhile, Snail’s flagship franchise, ARK, continues to see strong engagement across platforms. Studio Wildcard recently released an update for ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition, introducing full backward compatibility and enhanced support for Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo is reportedly aiming to have 25 million Switch 2 consoles produced by the end of March 2026 , highlighting the platform’s rapid growth and expanding potential player base. This update ensures a seamless experience for players across both current and next-generation hardware, reinforcing the franchise’s accessibility and appeal.

Beyond its established franchises, Snail’s indie publishing arm Wandering Wizard continues to expand into critically recognized territory; the upcoming Alps management simulator Above the Snow continues to gain critical recognition. Following a recent NYX Award win for best city builder , the title has been officially nominated for Best Narrative at the 2026 Indie Game Awards during the Taipei Game Show . This weekend, the studio will present Above the Snow at Poznań Game Arena , the largest gaming convention in Eastern Europe, and unveil strategic partnerships with Cortazu, Fjordfiesta, and Heywood, brands that align closely with the title’s Alps setting.

Across new titles, established franchises, and award-nominated releases, Snail’s publishing portfolio is capturing increasing attention from players, creators, and critics worldwide. The company’s cross-collaborations, global showcases, and expanding live-service ecosystem reflect a steady, deliberate approach to growth and long-term engagement within the interactive entertainment landscape.

