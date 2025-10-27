Spain’s Leading Digital Immigration Firm Launches Legal Hub for Remote Workers Seeking the Spain Digital Nomad Visa

Barcelona-based NIM Immigration Lawyers has launched a digital legal hub to help remote professionals apply for Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa. Offering 99% approval rates, English-speaking experts provide end-to-end online assistance, document preparation, and compliance guidance for global applicants seeking relocation to Spain.

Barcelona, Spain–(Newsfile Corp. – October 21, 2025) – NIM Immigration Lawyers, a Barcelona-based law firm that specializes in immigration law, including advising and processing visa applications, has announced the launch of a legal hub aimed to help remote professionals obtain the Spain Digital Nomad Visa. Having emerged as a leading authority in the new residency pathway that’s rapidly transforming how global talent settles in Spain, their new hub provides extensive information and the opportunity to access direct advice on how to apply for the visa.

The firm features a team of English-speaking immigration experts, dedicated to simplifying every step of the legal process – from eligibility review to telematic application submission – offering full online assistance for international clients from the UK, US, Canada, and beyond. Their digital nomad visa lawyer Spain services are all handled remotely, with a free consultation provided, and competitive prices for services that, so far, have a 99% approval rate with clients.

As Spain becomes one of Europe’s top destinations for remote work, NIM Immigration Lawyers is redefining digital relocation with transparency, legal precision, and accessible expertise for global nomads.

Their hub provides extensive information on the steps and requirements to apply for the Spain Digital Nomad Visa, such as providing a monthly income, having a valid employment contract (or proof of freelance activity), private health insurance that covers Spain, and a clean criminal record. The team can help clients prepare the necessary documents, having them translated and legalised so that, after uploading them, NIM Immigration can provide full assistance with sworn translations and apostilles.

This new service is available to a wide range of remote employees, including US citizens on W2 contracts, business owners or self-employed individuals working with international clients, and families who can apply together under one applicant. With fixed price services starting 1200€ + VAT, NIM Immigration Lawyers handles every administrative detail, managing the case from start to finish and ensuring that the client’s application is compliant and fully meets the requirements of the Spanish authorities.

As a team of lawyers specialised in immigration, NIM is committed to helping clients in the new digital era, working fully online in all of their procedures. With extensive experience advising and processing visa applications, they encourage potential clients to learn more about their services from the website.

