Stantec Achieves One Million-Document Review in 30 Days with Exterro’s Data Risk Management Platform and Integreon Review Services

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stantec , a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, successfully completed a high-stakes litigation document review involving nearly one million documents in just 30 days. Built on Exterro’s data risk management platform and supported by Integreon ’s managed services team, Stantec turned what seemed like an “impossible task” into a repeatable model for fast, defensible document review and subsequent production.

In early 2025, Stantec was drawn into litigation as a third party after discovery protocols and deadlines were already set. With court-ordered production looming, Stantec’s legal team had only weeks to act and limited internal resources to conduct a document review project of this magnitude and compressed timeframe. As a company operating across 450+ offices worldwide, Stantec’s litigation risk is complex — making this case an early benchmark for how global enterprises can transform discovery with Exterro.

“We had to comply with the court order to meet the production schedule. It seemed like an impossible task given the amount of data that we had,” said Tyffany Hermann, Paralegal, Buildings Legal Team at Stantec.

Addressing this “impossible task” with new technology and services

Stantec had recently adopted Exterro’s end-to-end data risk management platform for e-discovery, prioritizing searchable project folders, cost avoidance from external hosting fees, and greater data control for sensitive engineering files.

Working with Exterro and Integreon, the legal team designed a multi-stage workflow that included targeted searches, automated filtering, and specialized review groups for sensitive content.

Exterro’s platform helped the legal team move quickly, combining secure in-place review, automated filtering, and deduplication to reduce over 11 terabytes of raw data to 7.3 TB, avoiding more than $100,000 per month in external hosting costs. Integreon scaled its review team from 30 to 90 reviewers in two weeks, starting small to refine guidance before ramping to full speed. Using Exterro’s batching and staging capabilities, they kept sensitive content secure while maintaining reviewer efficiency.

“Discovery at this scale used to mean spiraling costs and potentially missed deadlines. By combining Exterro’s in-place review and automation with Integreon’s ability to rapidly scale review teams, Stantec not only met its obligations but also created a repeatable model for future matters,” said Trena Patton, Managing Director, GTM Strategy/Operations, Exterro.

Exterro also rolled out feature improvements in near real time, which sped up the review process and proved the agility of its platform under pressure. By the court deadline, the team had completed the initial review, even as new data trickled in. Thanks to repeatable workflows, additional data sets were processed without slowing progress — demonstrating that scale and speed can go hand in hand.

“I was so relieved and happy​ ​that everyone got organized so quickly​. ​I think it was the same day​ ​we were already discussing the game plan,” said Hermann.

Seamless Collaboration Across Partners

As Exterro’s official channel partner for managed e-discovery and document review, Integreon brought its proven ability to rapidly scale review teams, while Exterro delivered the secure, defensible technology foundation. Together, the integrated partnership accelerated feature improvements in near real time based on Integreon’s requests, further boosting efficiency and ensuring the project stayed on track.

“Success at this scale requires both the right technology and the ability to execute with precision. Exterro’s platform gave Stantec an efficient foundation for review and Integreon delivered defensibility and the specialized team to accelerate the process. Together, we proved how complex discovery can be managed strategically, cost-effectively, and at speed.” said Phil Goodin, Integreon EVP of Litigation Services.

Looking Ahead: AI-Powered Advantage

The win has Stantec leaning further into Exterro Intelligence, including AI-powered document summarization for case prep and internal case analysis. By combining proven defensibility with smart AI, Stantec is positioning itself for faster, more efficient workflows in future matters.

“Not having to pay $15 per GB per month for hosting was a huge savings,” Hermann noted. Hermann and her team are optimistic and excited about leveraging the Exterro and Integreon partnership to continue to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

