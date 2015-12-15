SuperBuzz Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with Leading Global Advertising Technology Platform and Reports $450,000 in Insider and Investor Warrant Exercises

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 30, 2025) – SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) (“SuperBuzz” or the “Company”), an AI-driven SaaS platform empowering websites to boost revenues without increasing their advertising budgets, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with a leading Nasdaq-listed global advertising technology platform that brings together SuperBuzz’s advanced AI-powered marketing automation capabilities with the partner’s open-web content-discovery and advertising ecosystem, effective October 20, 2025.

This agreement aims to expand SuperBuzz’s distribution reach and enable marketers and publishers to harness the combined strengths of both companies: SuperBuzz’s data-driven, generative-AI content and campaign-automation engine, and the partner’s global reach and real-time audience engagement infrastructure.

Founded in 2018 by a team of machine-learning pioneers, SuperBuzz leverages natural-language and image-generation models to automate campaign creation and drive higher click-through and conversion rates for its clients.

The partner, a leader in open-internet advertising technology with annual revenues exceeding US $500 million and a publisher network spanning more than 10,000 premium sites worldwide, provides a platform that drives scalable performance for advertisers and publishers, delivering measurable outcomes across branding and performance campaigns.

“Today’s marketers face a twin challenge: creating compelling creative rapidly, and delivering that creative efficiently to the right audiences,” said Liran Brenner, CEO of SuperBuzz. “By partnering with a world-class advertising-technology provider, we’re able to unite our AI-rich content production with a large-scale publisher network that drives meaningful engagement.”

Joint customers can begin onboarding and utilizing the integrated platform today, with dedicated support and professional services resources from both companies to ensure seamless deployment.

Insider and Investor Warrant Exercises

SuperBuzz is also pleased to report approximately C$450,000 in total warrant exercises to date, reflecting growing confidence from both insiders and long-term shareholders. These exercises reinforce strong insider alignment and confidence in SuperBuzz’s long-term growth trajectory.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is an AI company specialising in marketing-technology solutions. Its SaaS platform uses natural-language processing and machine learning to automate content-creation, campaign-management and traffic-generation, helping marketers increase engagement and conversion with less manual effort.

Additional information in respect of the Company’s business is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

