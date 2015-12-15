Syncfusion® Launches Code Studio IDE to Empower Enterprise Developers with Responsible, AI-Driven Coding

New integrated development environment combines AI code editing, visualization, and governance for faster software development

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced the launch of Code Studio, an AI integrated development environment (IDE) that brings code generation, editing, and collaboration together in one secure, enterprise-ready workspace.

Code Studio marks a new phase in the company’s two-decade mission to simplify and accelerate software development. Evolved and curated from Syncfusion’s own internal AI tools, Code Studio is now responsible for about one-third of its production code.

“Every technology leader is seeking a responsible path to scale with AI,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “With Code Studio, we’re helping enterprise teams harness AI on their own terms, maintaining a balance of productivity, transparency, and control in a single environment.”

AI built for enterprises

The Syncfusion Code Studio IDE combines an AI-powered code editor with an enterprise server that lets organizations plug in any model. Code Studio is model-agnostic and governance-ready, allowing organizations to integrate their preferred large-language models (LLMs) or bring their own API keys for secure, standards-compliant use. Centralized administration enables SSO, role-based access, and usage analytics across teams. An analytics and observability dashboard gives enterprises the visibility they need to manage AI adoption responsibly.

Developer-first experience

Code Studio supports multiple modes designed to match real developer workflows, boosting productivity, while reducing friction and manual effort:

Autocomplete: Inline suggestions as developers type.

Inline suggestions as developers type. Chat: Conversational prompts for code generation and explanations.

Conversational prompts for code generation and explanations. Edit: Quick refactoring or rewriting of selected code blocks.

Quick refactoring or rewriting of selected code blocks. Agent: Multistep automation for repetitive or large-scale tasks.

Each mode keeps developers in full control of what AI can access, whether it’s a single file, an entire repository, or contextual assets like logs or UI images.

Part of a trusted ecosystem

Seamlessly integrated with Syncfusion’s Essential Studio® component libraries and document solutions, Code Studio helps teams generate production-ready UI code, connect to live data, and visualize results without leaving their development environment. Developers can build applications with over 1,600 proven UI components while scaling with enterprise-grade security and governance.

“Enterprises are eager to use AI to move faster, but they can’t compromise on quality or governance,” added Jebaraj. “Code Studio extends the same philosophy that drives our developer suites: give teams tools they can trust to build powerful, scalable software.”

Availability and deployment options

Code Studio is available today for enterprise customers worldwide. Syncfusion offers flexible, transparent plan options designed to scale with organizations’ needs. Customers can choose from hosted or bring-your-own-key (BYOK) models for complete control over their AI integrations. Additionally, credit pooling allows shared credit management so teams can allocate usage efficiently. This feature is available across all plans.

To explore deployment options or start a free evaluation, visit www.syncfusion.com/code-studio .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes, from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.