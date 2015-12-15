Talkdesk expands global footprint with new India office

Innovation hub to drive Talkdesk’s customer experience automation strategy and accelerate local growth

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talkdesk®, Inc. has opened a new office in India, formalizing its presence in the region and establishing a key innovation hub. Located in Bengaluru, this strategic expansion is a significant investment in the company’s global engineering capabilities and its commitment to the broader Asia-Pacific (APAC) market.

The new Talkdesk India office focuses on product and engineering, playing a critical role in accelerating the company’s Customer Experience Automation (CXA) vision. The investment enables the company to tap into India’s deep talent pool, expanding its local hiring efforts to support long-term growth and innovation.

“Opening our office in India is a major step for Talkdesk,” said Sridhar Gaddipati, vice president of engineering and India office site leader at Talkdesk. “This location is not just an office; it’s an innovation hub for our Product and Engineering teams, fueling the core of our CXA platform. We are expanding our global reach, and this presence helps us better serve the needs of our global customer base while strengthening our foundation for continued success.”

Talkdesk CXA, announced in June 2025, automates and coordinates complex service, sales, and support processes from the front office through the back office. Instead of layering more tools into an already complex CX stack, Talkdesk CXA replaces fragmented, manually coordinated workflows with a unified system of intelligent, autonomous AI agents. Each AI agent has a defined role and shared context, working together in real time to resolve complex issues across front- and back-office functions — enabling faster, more precise automation at scale.

“Talkdesk is built on the belief that better customer experiences drive business success,” said Munil Shah, chief technology officer of Talkdesk. “Our investment in the Talkdesk India office reinforces our commitment to scaling our technology and talent globally. By strengthening our product and engineering teams in a vital market, we ensure we keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with AI to help enterprises solve complex customer problems with speed and precision.”

India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world today, with significant local and global businesses operating out of India. Talkdesk’s new India location adds to the company’s existing locations in the Americas, throughout Europe, and in the APAC region, further broadening its international reach. Establishing a dedicated presence in India strengthens Talkdesk’s ability to scale and innovate, provide regionally compliant solutions, and deliver faster, more impactful solutions and support to customers in the region as they transform their service delivery through AI-driven automation.

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA)—a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

