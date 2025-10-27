Telesat purchases real estate in Timmins to develop Landing Station site for Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network

OTTAWA, Ontario and TIMMINS, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Timmins Economic Development today announced that Telesat purchased a land plot on Laforest Road from the City of Timmins. This site will serve as a Landing Station to connect data from its advanced LEO satellite network, Telesat Lightspeed, to terrestrial Points of Presence and fibre in Northern Ontario.

Telesat Lightspeed, the largest space program in Canada’s history, will help bridge the digital divide by extending the reach of terrestrial telecom networks in rural and remote communities. Additionally, it is expected to serve an important role in protecting the Arctic and Canada’s sovereignty and deliver high-performing broadband connectivity for the energy, mining, aviation and maritime industries. The satellite constellation in space is seamlessly integrated with terrestrial Landing Stations around the world, with built-in site redundancy and diversity to ensure that data reliably reaches its intended destination.

“Timmins offers access to superior telecommunications infrastructure, including an extensive 2,200 km long haul fibre network, highly reliable hydroelectric infrastructure, and access to a multitude of energy solutions. These features, plus easy accessibility to Southern Ontario and Western Quebec, make Timmins an ideal location to meet the stringent resiliency requirements for our terrestrial Landing Station network. We appreciate the professionalism and responsiveness of Timmins Economic Development throughout our engagement.

– Asit Tandon, Chief Network and Information Officer, Telesat

“Timmins is proud to play a role in advancing Canada’s largest space program. Telesat’s investment highlights the strength of our city’s infrastructure and our position as a hub for innovation in Northern Ontario. By anchoring the Telesat Lightspeed network here, Timmins is helping to connect remote and rural communities, while also contributing to Canada’s growing new space economy. This project represents new opportunities for our community and reinforces that Timmins is on the map, not just in Ontario, but on a global scale.”

– Mayor Michelle Boileau, City of Timmins

“Telesat’s decision to establish a Landing Station in Timmins highlights the strategic advantages our city offers — from robust telecommunications to our prime geographic location in Northern Ontario. This project marks a significant milestone for Timmins, reinforcing our commitment to supporting innovative industries and attracting investment that drives economic growth. We look forward to continuing to work with Telesat as they advance this exciting initiative, contributing to the growth of our local space economy.”

– Brenda Camirand, Director of Economic Development, City of Timmins

Site preparation is now underway for the Timmins Landing Station. Crews have begun clearing the land and construction of satellite antennas and networking equipment will commence in the spring of 2026.

Land Acknowledgement

Timmins Economic Development acknowledges that we are located on the traditional Lands of Mattagami First Nation, Flying Post First Nation, and Matachewan First Nation, home to many Ojibway, Cree, Oji-Cree, Algonquin and Métis people. We also acknowledge that we are situated in Treaty 9 territory (also known as the James Bay Treaty), which is steeped in the rich Indigenous history of many First Nations, Métis and Inuit People.

We make this acknowledgement as a first step in recognizing First Peoples’ long history and living culture, made with respect to Elders, both past and present.

