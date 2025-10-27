Telnyx launches Voice AI Agent integrations with ServiceNow, Salesforce, and more, helping teams get more done, faster

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telnyx, the full-stack Voice AI platform built on its own global communications network, today announced new integrations that connect Telnyx Voice AI Agents directly with leading enterprise platforms, including ServiceNow, Salesforce, JIRA, Zendesk, HubSpot, GitHub, and Greenhouse.

The integrations were built with the help of Merge , a unified API platform that simplifies the process of connecting to third-party systems. Through working with Merge, Telnyx is able to rapidly extend low-latency Voice AI capabilities across the most widely used enterprise tools, allowing organizations to bring real-time voice AI into their existing workflows.

“These integrations make Voice AI practical for the teams who use these systems every day,” said Ian Reither, COO at Telnyx. “With intelligent Voice AI Agents now connected to ServiceNow, Salesforce, and other tools, teams can handle tasks instantly without learning a new interface or switching apps. They just talk, and it’s done.”

Voice AI that meets you where you work

Voice is the most natural interface, and now the easiest way to get work done across your enterprise stack. Teams can create, update, and close tickets, sync records, or trigger workflows simply by talking to a Telnyx Voice AI Agent.

A customer can call to check a ServiceNow ticket status, and the Voice AI Agent can pull the record, update it, or escalate it all without human intervention. The same applies across platforms, from syncing contacts in HubSpot to updating issues in JIRA.

Built for enterprise speed, control, and cost efficiency

Unlike other AI platforms that rely on third-party clouds and fragmented providers, Telnyx delivers Voice AI through its global telephony points of presence (PoPs), a private MPLS network, and colocated GPU infrastructure. This gives enterprises full-stack performance, low-latency voice, direct PSTN connectivity, and real-time inference, all on a single platform.

Owning the entire stack allows Telnyx to deliver real-time voice automation that’s faster, more secure, and more affordable than alternatives. Enterprises gain complete control over data routing, model selection, and deployment, while benefiting from predictable costs and low-latency that keeps conversations natural and human-like.

“Integrations are only as good as the infrastructure they run on,” added Reither. “Our owned network and dedicated AI infrastructure, combined with our global presence, enables Telnyx to deliver faster, smarter, and more cost-effective Voice AI than anyone else in the market.”

The new Voice AI integrations are available today through the Telnyx MIssion Control Portal . Additional integrations and workflow connectors will roll out in the coming months.

