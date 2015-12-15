Tessell Launches Exadata Integration to Unlock AI-Ready, Multi-Cloud Oracle Workloads

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tessell , a next-generation multi-cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS), today announced the launch of its Exadata Integration offering, enabling enterprises to maximize the value of Oracle Database and Exadata across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and approved multi-cloud platforms including Oracle Database@Azure and Oracle Database@Google Cloud, and Oracle Database@AWS. As an Oracle Partner, Tessell is excited to collaborate with Oracle in helping customers extend Exadata’s value across diverse requirements and heterogeneous multi-cloud workloads.

The rise of AI applications is fundamentally redefining database demand. The estimated $50B+ AI application development market is reshaping how enterprises choose and consume data platforms – shifting toward platforms that blend enterprise-grade reliability with developer agility. Developers now expect instant provisioning, consumption-based pricing, and a seamless path from prototype to mission-critical production.

Enterprises built before the AI era are now at an inflection point. To stay competitive, they need to re-platform to architectures that support agility, automation, and AI readiness. Tessell makes this shift seamless, bridging existing Oracle investments with modern, multi-cloud demands.

Paired with Oracle Exadata, the gold standard for mission-critical workloads, Tessell enables enterprises to capture AI-first growth everywhere they run – backed by the automation, compliance, and economics required in today’s landscape.

“Enterprises no longer need to choose between the gold standard of Oracle Exadata and the flexibility of multi-cloud,” said Bala Kuchibotla, Co-Founder & CEO at Tessell. “With Tessell, they can have both – extending Exadata’s unmatched performance into AI-ready, compliant, and cost-optimized environments worldwide.”

New Exadata Capabilities with Tessell by theme:

Tessell Airdrop simplifies zero-downtime migration with end-to-end automation – covering assessment, discovery, wave planning, cutover, and post-migration optimization. No application rewrites required.

with end-to-end automation – covering assessment, discovery, wave planning, cutover, and post-migration optimization. No application rewrites required. Tessell Data Ecosystem to bridge operational and analytical pipelines in real time, powering AI agents, analytics, and Fusion Apps.

to bridge operational and analytical pipelines in real time, powering AI agents, analytics, and Fusion Apps. Policy-based data residency and sovereignty controls to restrict data on a country-by-country basis

to restrict data on a country-by-country basis Policy-based control to unify governance, compliance, and workload placement across Exadata and IaaS environments.

to unify governance, compliance, and workload placement across Exadata and IaaS environments. Availability Machine for automated business continuity and disaster recovery.

for automated business continuity and disaster recovery. Real Application Clusters (RAC) on Exadata Database Service across OCI, Azure, and GCP – the only infrastructure supporting RAC in public clouds.

on Exadata Database Service across OCI, Azure, and GCP – the only infrastructure supporting RAC in public clouds. Lifecycle optimization for seamless planning, migration, and operations without disruption.

for seamless planning, migration, and operations without disruption. Sparse clone automation for instant, space-efficient dev/test refreshes – consolidating environments and accelerating release cycles on Exadata.

for instant, space-efficient dev/test refreshes – consolidating environments and accelerating release cycles on Exadata. Unified Control Plane for snapshots, recoverability, refreshes, data masking, governance, and access policies across Exadata and cloud.

for snapshots, recoverability, refreshes, data masking, governance, and access policies across Exadata and cloud. Policy-based data residency and protection to enforce country-specific sovereignty controls, automate backup and retention policies, and orchestrate disaster recovery across OCI, Azure, AWS, and GCP. “Tessell for multi-cloud Exadata infrastructure marks a pivotal step forward in simplifying enterprise Cloud transformation. Tessell is now enabling businesses to move mission-critical Oracle workloads to the cloud with zero downtime, full security, and deep ecosystem integration,” said Senior Vice President of Engineering at Tessell, Kamaldeep Khanuja. “This launch is about more than migration – it’s about giving our customers the power to continuously innovate, scale, and lead in a data-driven world.”

This launch of the Exadata support is a major expansion of Tessell’s strategy to unify operational and analytical workloads across every enterprise database, giving CIOs the control, compliance, and AI-readiness their businesses demand.

From Prototype to Production: The Enterprise Journey

With Tessell, AI developers can start on Oracle Database Free (XE) or Standard Edition for rapid prototyping and early-stage development. As applications scale and mature, workloads graduate to Enterprise Edition on Exadata for zero-downtime availability, clustered performance, and enterprise-grade reliability. Tessell accelerates this journey with policy-driven automation, deep and consistent service interfaces across OCI, Azure, AWS, and GCP.

Superior Economics at Scale

High-transaction AI workloads often encounter cost barriers on standard cloud infrastructure. AWS-provisioned IOPS, for example, can cost enterprises more than $6,250 per month for production applications that require 50,000+ sustained IOPS. Tessell Exadata Integration helps overcome these barriers by unlocking superior price-performance economics, simplifying operations, while preserving the availability and resiliency that mission-critical workloads demand.

With this launch, Tessell provides a policy-based orchestration and a unified control layer for Oracle workloads in the AI era, giving enterprises the ability to run Exadata anywhere, without compromise. As an Oracle Partner, Tessell is committed to adding value to Oracle customers by supporting their multi-cloud strategies while preserving Oracle’s gold-standard performance.

About Tessell

Tessell is an AI-native enterprise data platform built for modern database management. By unifying operational and analytical data, with policy-based controls for data residency and sovereignty to help meet jurisdictional requirements, automating lifecycle tasks, and enabling AI-ready pipelines, Tessell helps enterprises reduce risk, improve performance, and accelerate innovation across multi-cloud environments. Tessell is trusted globally by enterprises in finance, healthcare, and government to run mission-critical workloads securely and efficiently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Tessell has offices in Canada, The United Kingdom, Norway, France, Germany, The Netherlands and India, serving customers in all the AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure data center locations worldwide.

