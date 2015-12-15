TimeRewards Integrates with Sage Intacct to Streamline Time Tracking and Financial Operations for Growing Businesses

New Integration Eliminates Dual Data Entry and Enhances Billing Accuracy for Professional Services Organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TimeRewards Software, Inc., a leading provider of integrated time and expense tracking solutions trusted by over 1,000 organizations across North America, today announced a new integration with Sage Intacct, an award-winning cloud-native financial management solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Now available on the Sage Intacct Marketplace , this integration eliminates dual data entry and streamlines operations from time capture through financial reporting, delivering measurable ROI for businesses across the United States and Canada.

The TimeRewards integration with Sage Intacct addresses critical operational challenges that cost North American businesses an average of 15-20 hours per month in manual data entry and reconciliation errors. This affects organizations across multiple industries, including nonprofits managing grant compliance, consulting firms requiring accurate billing, government contractors needing DCAA compliance, professional services firms tracking billable hours, and accounting practices managing client work. By integrating TimeRewards’ proven time and expense tracking platform directly with Sage Intacct’s cloud-based financial management system, organizations can capture employee hours, billable time, and expenses while automatically syncing this data with the correct dimensions to their core financial systems without manual intervention.

Executive Statements

“We’ve been serving North American businesses for over a decade, and we’re excited to bring this powerful integration to market based on direct feedback from our customer community,” said Ash Ahuja, Head of Revenue at TimeRewards, who has 15+ years of experience in financial technology solutions. “Our customers across nonprofits, consulting firms, government contracting, and professional services told us they needed a seamless connection between time tracking and their financial operations. By integrating directly into Sage Intacct, we’re giving CFOs and finance leaders the ability to eliminate manual data entry, accelerate month-end close, and gain real-time visibility into billable hours and expenses—so they can focus on strategic growth rather than operational bottlenecks.

Key Benefits

The integration delivers quantifiable operational benefits that North American businesses can expect to see within 30 days of implementation: up to 75% reduction in manual data entry between systems, elimination of billing errors that typically cost businesses 3-5% of annual revenue, real-time visibility into project profitability and resource utilization across teams, streamlined payroll processing with accurate time data flowing directly to payroll systems, enhanced compliance through consistent data across time tracking and financial systems, and improved billing accuracy that increases collection rates by an average of 12-15% for professional services firms.

Industry Impact

The integration between TimeRewards and Sage Intacct delivers a unified time and finance solution that streamlines operations from time entry to payroll, billing, and reporting across diverse industry needs. Professional services firms, consulting organizations, accounting practices, nonprofits managing grants and volunteer hours, and government contractors requiring DCAA compliance will particularly benefit from this seamless connection between operational time tracking and financial management.

“Based on our extensive experience working with professional services firms across the U.S. and Canada, this integration represents the kind of innovation that drives real business value for our shared customers,” said Ash Ahuja. “By eliminating the friction between time tracking and financial management, we’re enabling organizations to operate more efficiently while maintaining the accuracy and compliance they need to scale successfully in today’s competitive market.”

Solution Overview

TimeRewards’ comprehensive time and expense tracking solution has been proven effective across diverse North American markets, capturing every billable hour and managing expenses in one powerful platform designed specifically for the unique compliance and operational requirements of U.S. and Canadian businesses. The Sage Intacct integration ensures this critical operational data flows seamlessly into comprehensive financial reporting and analysis tools that meet North American accounting standards and regulatory requirements.

The solution supports both employees and contractors within the same system, with permission settings and role-based access controls that maintain appropriate visibility levels for different user types. TimeRewards offers usage-based billing where organizations are only charged for employees who actively use the system each month, making it an attractive option for growing businesses that need flexibility in their software investments.

TimeRewards’ expense tracking tools allow users to capture expenses in real-time from their mobile phone, by scanning receipts and turning them into expense entries, with the ability to mark expenses as billable and apply them directly to client invoices.

Availability

This integration is now available to all TimeRewards customers through the Sage Intacct Marketplace, providing immediate access to enhanced operational efficiency and financial visibility. Organizations interested in learning more visit the Sage Intacct Marketplace or contact TimeRewards directly.

Looking ahead, TimeRewards is committed to deepening its integration with Sage Intacct, with additional features focused on enhanced reporting, advanced project analytics, and further automation of financial processes that will benefit their mutual customers as they scale their operations.

About TimeRewards

TimeRewards Software, Inc. provides comprehensive time and expense tracking solutions for organizations across North America, serving multiple industries including nonprofits, consulting firms, government contractors, professional services firms, and accounting practices. Founded in Austin, Texas, the company has been helping U.S. and Canadian organizations optimize their time tracking and financial operations for over a decade.

Industry Solutions:

Nonprofits track volunteer hours and manage grant budgets while ensuring compliance with federal and state requirements. Consulting Firms deliver flexible time tracking and accurate billing with in-depth reporting that meets industry standards. Government Contractors use DCAA-compliant timelines and detailed reporting for regulatory compliance. Professional Services Firms track billable hours and manage expenses efficiently while maintaining client confidentiality. Accounting Professionals utilize tools to track billable hours and deliver accurate invoices that comply with North American accounting standards.

TimeRewards serves organizations across the United States and Canada that need accurate time tracking combined with seamless financial management capabilities. For more information, visit https://www.timerewards.com/ .

