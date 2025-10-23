TOHO and Haneda Airport Team Up for Godzilla Global Project Launch

SINGAPORE, Oct 23, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Toho Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroyasu Matsuoka), Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (President: Kazuhito Tanaka), and the Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation (President & CEO: Masatoshi Akahori) have joined forces to launch the HANEDA GODZILLA GLOBAL PROJECT, a mega-scale initiative to share immersive Japanese entertainment from Haneda Airport to the world.

Godzilla celebrated its 70th anniversary in November 2024, and its ever-expanding franchise only continues to grow. Its latest frontier will be Haneda Airport – Japan’s gateway to the skies – a popular destination for people from both within Japan and abroad, and a hub for Japanese culture and tradition. In December 2025, a colossal Godzilla, measuring approximately 131 feet wide and 20 feet high, will appear in the Departure Lobby on the third floor of Haneda Airport Terminal 3. Only seen here, this staggeringly mega-scale Godzilla will welcome everyone who visits the airport.

Rendering of the Godzilla Monument in the Haneda Airport Terminal 3 Departure Lobby

Additionally, graphics of legendary kaiju will be displayed above the Information Counter in the Arrival Lobby on the second floor. On the same floor, a statue of Godzilla from the globally acclaimed film, Godzilla Minus One, will also be displayed to welcome everyone who arrives at Haneda Airport.

Rendering of Graphics above the Information Counter in the 2F Arrival Lobby

Rendering of the Godzilla Minus One statue in the 2F Arrival Lobby

Inspired by the theme of Godzilla greeting and bidding farewell to all visitors to Japan, this project delivers an unprecedented airport experience where Godzilla, a Japanese global icon, bridges the beginnings and ends of their journeys through the power of immersive entertainment.

“Welcome” upon their arrival, and “See you again” when they depart.

Blending the excitement of travel and Japanese culture, Godzilla will set the stage for a memorable prelude and epilogue to their journeys.

Features

– A world exclusive monument based on the original Godzilla, created solely for the Haneda Airport Terminal 3 Departure Lobby, with commanding presence and scale at approximately 131 feet wide and 20 feet high.

– Placed along arrival and departure routes, the two Godzilla statues create an uplifting and lasting impression for travelers’ journeys.

– A memorable experience unique to Haneda Airport as a hub for Japanese culture and tourism.

– Exhibition Location: Haneda Airport Terminal 3, 3F Departure Lobby and 2F Arrival Lobby

– Exhibition Period: Scheduled for completion in late December 2025 to late December 2026

Media Inquiry Regarding Godzilla

hello@tohoea.com.sg

TOHO Entertainment Asia

Media Contact for Haneda Airport inquiries

tiat-kouhou@tiat.co.jp

Public Relations

Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation

