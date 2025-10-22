ToltIQ Expands AI-Powered Due Diligence Platform to Europe with New Dublin Data Center

Leading Private Markets Diligence Technology Provider Establishes European Operations to Meet Growing Demand for Local Data Residency and Regulatory Compliance

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ToltIQ, the leading provider for private markets due diligence, today announced the inauguration of an Amazon Web Services (AWS) region based in Dublin, Ireland. This enables UK and European private equity firms, limited partners, diligence advisory firms, and family offices to leverage ToltIQ’s advanced AI capabilities while maintaining full data residency.

“The private markets industry in Europe is increasingly sophisticated in its approach to both technology adoption and regulatory compliance,” said Ed Brandman, CEO and Founder of ToltIQ. “The activation of our AWS data center opens the door to European firms that want to augment their diligence workflows with the cutting-edge AI capabilities that ToltIQ provides, while remaining compliant with regional data governance requirements.”

The new Dublin-based infrastructure addresses the increasing demand from financial institutions to domicile sensitive due diligence data within the UK and Europe, ensuring compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act. While GDPR doesn’t explicitly require data residency within the EU, it imposes strict regulations on cross-border data transfers, making local data storage a preferred compliance approach.

Supporting European Private Markets Growth

In addition to the launch of the Dublin AWS region, ToltIQ is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mat Stephens as Head of European Operations. Stephens will also continue in his role as Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for ToltIQ. Prior to joining ToltIQ he spent 20 years at KKR where he oversaw EMEA IT operations initially and later transitioned to managing global IT infrastructure and security.

“European private markets firms are facing the dual challenge of adopting AI to maintain their competitive edge while at the same time needing to identify AI-powered due diligence solutions that respect data sovereignty requirements,” said Mat Stephens, Global CISO and Head of European Operations for ToltIQ. “ToltIQ is a GDPR compliant solution that can augment their deal workflows and I look forward to demonstrating our advanced diligence capabilities to European and UK based private markets firms.”

Advanced AI Due Diligence for European Markets

ToltIQ is an AI-powered platform that streamlines due diligence by allowing users to upload thousands of documents typically found in virtual data rooms and instantly query financial, legal, technical, and market details. The platform delivers analyst-quality outputs with full source citations, enabling faster, more accurate deal analysis at a fraction of the time and cost. Built with enterprise-grade security, collaboration tools, and PE-specific guardrails, ToltIQ empowers deal teams to focus on decision-making and portfolio growth.

European firms will have access to the same advanced AI capabilities available to US clients, including:

Automated document analysis and categorization

Risk identification and assessment

Operational improvement recommendations

Growth opportunity detection

Comprehensive financial analysis

Compliance and regulatory insight extraction

Investment professionals interested in learning how ToltIQ can accelerate their due diligence process may request a product demonstration at: https://www.toltiq.com/contact

About ToltIQ

ToltIQ is the leading provider of AI-powered private market due diligence solutions for GPs, LPs, diligence advisory firms and Family Offices. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with deep private markets expertise, ToltIQ helps investment professionals conduct more thorough, efficient, and accurate due diligence. The company’s platform securely ingests deal documents typically found in virtual data rooms while rapidly analyzing and categorizing them to extract critical insights. By delivering clear, actionable intelligence and reducing the need for manual workflows, ToltIQ enables investment teams to focus on what drives deal value – from growth opportunities and early detection of risks to operational improvements. ToltIQ was founded by Ed Brandman, former Partner, Chief Information Officer and Head of Credit Operations at global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR).

