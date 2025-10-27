Torchlight and Innovation Mining Unite as RZOLV Technologies on the TSXV with Disruptive New Mining Technology

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2025) – Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (“Torchlight” or the “Company”), doing business as RZOLV Technologies (“RZOLV”), is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RZL.

This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative era in clean-technology mining. Based on extensive in-house testing and independent analysis performed by SGS Labs, RZOLV delivers the first proven, non-toxic alternative to cyanide and smelting—a simple, water-based process that achieves comparable performance, recovery, and cost metrics with a dramatically lower environmental footprint

As reported by the International Energy Agency, record gold prices, declining ore grades, and intensifying environmental regulation, are pressuring mining operators to adopt clean alternatives. According to Engineering & Mining Journal, more than 90% of global gold production still depends on over US $2 billion of sodium cyanide annually—a dependency increasingly linked to stranded deposits, delayed permits, and rising costs.

RZOLV also represents a cost-effective alternative to the smelting of high-grade concentrates reducing costly shipping, penalties, processing fees, and settlement delays. Independent tests from SGS Labs have demonstrated over 90% gold recovery within 72 hours from gravity concentrates.

The Company has conducted thousands of bench-scale tests on mineral ores, concentrates, and tailings with independent validation. It is currently executing a 100-tonne commercial-scale pilot test in Arizona to confirm scalability, leach kinetics, and commercial viability.

Beyond gold, RZOLV chemistry has also successfully extracted more than twenty critical and rare-earth elements, opening pathways into the fast-growing critical-minerals and rare earth (REE) sectors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET, to commemorate its recent listing under the trading symbol “RZL.”

About Torchlight Innovations Inc (doing business as RZOLV Technologies).

RZOLV Technologies is a clean-tech company pioneering a non-toxic, water-based reagent for gold and critical-mineral extraction from ores, concentrates, and mine waste streams. The proprietary RZOLV™ formula matches the cost and performance of cyanide while eliminating its environmental and permitting challenges. The Company has filed an international patent and maintains robust trade-secret protection covering its chemistry, regeneration process, and applications across heap-, vat-, tank- and concentrate-leaching operations.

