Torchlight Innovations (Doing Business as RZOLV Technologies) Highlights Record Gold Prices and Expanding Investor Opportunity in Clean-Tech Gold Extraction

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2025) – Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: TLX.P) (“Torchlight”) or (“the Company”), doing business as RZOLV Technologies, is pleased to announce to highlight the unprecedented strength in global gold markets and the resulting surge in investor interest across the gold-mining value chain – from producers to next-generation extraction technologies and service providers.

Gold has recently surpassed US $4,200 per ounce, establishing an all-time high and reaffirming its role as the world’s most trusted store of value. This historic price environment is driving renewed investment in innovative, environmentally responsible technologies such as the Company’s proprietary RZOLV™ non-cyanide gold-leaching system.

Gold at Record Highs – A Structural Shift in Mining Economics

According to Reuters and Trading Economics, gold reached between US $4,100 and US $4,200 per ounce in October 2025, surpassing all prior records. The rally has been fueled by persistent inflationary pressures, expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, and ongoing geopolitical tensions that have driven safe-haven demand from both institutional and central-bank investors.

“These record gold prices mark a fundamental turning point for the mining industry,” said Duane Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Mining. “Producers are generating record margins, investors are returning to hard-asset exposure, and the sector is actively seeking cleaner, more efficient technologies to maximize value and meet ESG expectations. That’s exactly where RZOLV™ delivers.”

Technology as the New Frontier of Mining Value Creation

While gold producers directly benefit from rising prices, the most significant growth is emerging among technology innovators that enable modern, sustainable, and higher-margin mining operations.

Innovation Mining’s RZOLV™ reagent system provides a proven alternative to cyanide and mercury, enabling recovery of gold and critical minerals from low-grade ores, concentrates, and tailings with superior kinetics, reagent recyclability, and a dramatically lower environmental footprint.

“Mining is at an inflection point,” added Nelson. “Technologies like RZOLV™ are unlocking value that was previously uneconomic, while eliminating the environmental liabilities associated with traditional chemistry. We believe this convergence of record gold prices and clean-tech adoption will define the next decade of the industry.”

A Broader Investment Ecosystem

The global gold industry is no longer defined solely by producers. Today’s investment opportunity spans a diversified and interdependent ecosystem that links traditional mining operations with the clean-technology, chemical, and engineering innovators that power the next generation of resource recovery. Investors are increasingly recognizing that the highest risk-adjusted returns often come from exposure across this entire value chain, not just from metal producers alone.

Gold Producers : Producers remain the most direct beneficiaries of record gold prices, as higher spot values flow immediately to operating margins and free cash generation. Many producers are now deploying those windfall profits into modernization initiatives, digital transformation, and environmentally responsible technologies that extend mine life, lower reagent consumption, and improve community acceptance. This reinvestment trend is fueling long-term stability and creating new partnership opportunities with technology providers.

Technology Developers (e.g., Innovation Mining) : Companies such as Innovation Mining sit at the nexus of innovation and scalability. By delivering a proprietary non-cyanide reagent system like RZOLV™ , the Company addresses one of the industry’s largest pain points-safe, efficient gold recovery without the liabilities of cyanide or mercury. Technology firms in this segment can generate recurring, high-margin revenue through reagent supply, licensing, royalties, and data-driven optimization services. Unlike miners, their growth is not tied to a single deposit or jurisdiction, providing diversified exposure across multiple operations and geographies.

Support and Service Providers: Engineering firms, analytical labs, equipment suppliers, and operational service companies provide the technical infrastructure that enables continuous improvement. These groups secure long-term contracts that underpin sector resilience, benefiting from consistent demand for technical services, maintenance, and regulatory compliance support-even during commodity price fluctuations. As producers increasingly adopt cleaner chemistries and digital systems, the demand for specialized expertise and operational integration will continue to expand.

Together, these three segments form a balanced, high-growth ecosystem where innovation amplifies the profitability of extraction, and sustainability enhances long-term value. For investors, this multi-layered structure offers both the stability of tangible commodity exposure and the upside of scalable technology adoption. It represents a rare convergence of traditional resource investment and clean-tech growth-an opportunity uniquely positioned for the modern capital market.

ESG and Sustainable Development Leadership

Innovation Mining continues to advance its mission of transforming gold extraction through sustainability and science. The Company’s RZOLV™ formula is non-toxic and is compatible with closed-loop water systems, representing a major step forward in responsible resource recovery. A 100-tonne pilot program now underway at a U.S. gold mine to evaluate RZOLV™‘s large-scale leach kinetics, reagent consumption and regeneration, and overall commercial scalability.

Positioned for Growth amid Historic Gold Prices

With gold trading at its highest levels in history, the incentive for producers to adopt cleaner, higher-yield processes has never been greater. Innovation Mining is strategically positioned to serve as a key enabler of the global transition to sustainable gold production, combining strong technical validation with a rapidly expanding addressable market.

“Gold may be at record prices,” Nelson concluded, “but the real story is how it’s being produced. Investors who understand the convergence between profitability, environmental stewardship, and advanced chemistry are positioning themselves at the forefront of the next generation of mining.”

About Innovation Mining Inc.

Innovation Mining Inc. is a Canadian clean-technology company developing and commercializing RZOLV™, a proprietary non-cyanide reagent system for the extraction of gold and critical minerals. Designed as a safer, more sustainable alternative to sodium cyanide, RZOLV™ enables efficient recovery from diverse ore types and industrial waste streams while minimizing environmental impact. The Company’s mission is to transform the future of resource recovery through innovation, safety, and sustainability.

