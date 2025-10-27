Trust Stamp announces allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) of a Non-Provisional Patent Application in respect of technology designed to identify deep fake and other Generative AI fuelled attacks in identity authentication processes

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued a notice of allowance in respect of Non-Provisional Patent Application No. 18/145,470 entitled: Systems and Processes for Multifactor Authentication and Identification. The patent application covers proprietary techniques that utilize anonymized data from historic attacks to identify attacks in future transactions.

Gareth N. Genner, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Stamp, commented, “Identity fraud and related scams cost American consumers an estimated $47B in 2024 including an estimated $15.6 billion from account takeover fraud and an estimated $6.2 billion from new account fraud. Through our work with leading financial institutions, we see attack vectors in real-time and can now incorporate anonymized data derived from historic attacks into algorithms that flag future attacks. The growth in the volume and sophistication of the attacks is fueled by the use of Generative AI and it is critical for the defenses against such attacks to be constantly refined at an equal or greater pace.”

For more information about Trust Stamp and its initiatives, visit www.truststamp.ai .

Inquiries Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.