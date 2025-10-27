Typhoon Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#30daysfree–U-Haul® Company of Alaska has made all of its 11 Company facilities across the state available to provide 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to support displaced residents after Typhoon Halong destroyed many Native communities along the western coast.









Hurricane-force winds tore through communities last weekend and delivered storm surges that left more than 1,500 residents without homes, according to reports.

U-Haul Company of Alaska president Courtney Deckard noted that most of the displaced families may not currently have belongings with them, but they will be seeking new living arrangements in the coming weeks and could have a need for free storage services during this difficult transition period.

Access to dry and secure self-storage units and portable storage containers can assist communities during the recovery process following natural disasters.

“Alaska is a community-based state, and it takes our community coming together and supporting each other at a time like this,” Deckard said. “Any small amount we can do is helpful, and our teams are ready to help. Anyone in need of a month of free storage can stop by any of our U-Haul-owned facilities across the state.”

The free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability at each Company-owned and -operated location. The U-Box portable container offer is for on-site storage at Company facilities; U-Box delivery is available for a modest fee.

People seeking more information on the disaster relief program or needing to arrange storage services can call or visit their nearest participating U-Haul center:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Anchorage

4751 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage, AK 99503

(907) 561-2266

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Anchorage

5700 Boundary Ave.

Anchorage, AK 99504

(907) 331-6233

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Dimond

3751 W. Dimond Blvd.

Anchorage, AK 99502

(907) 202-8880

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fairbanks

209 College Road

Fairbanks, AK 99701

(907) 459-0374

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Fairbanks

351 Old Steese Highway N.

Fairbanks, AK 99712

(907) 457-2149

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Fairbanks

3115 Airport Way

Fairbanks, AK 99709

(907) 374-0647

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lemon Creek Juneau

6525 Glacier Highway

Juneau, AK 99801

(907) 500-7373

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenai

281 Marathon Road

Kenai, AK 99611

(907) 395-0436

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Pole

1976 Richardson Highway

North Pole, AK 99705

(907) 488-2508

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palmer

650 S. Cobb St.

Palmer, AK 99645

(907) 745-2200

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Soldotna

35338 Kenai Spur Highway, No. 1

Soldotna, AK 99669

(907) 260-4009

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

