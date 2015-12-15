University of Phoenix Named to 2026 GSV 150

Recognized Among the World’s Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix has been named to the 2026 GSV 150, earning milestone recognition as one of the world’s most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills.









Using a proprietary rubric—including revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile—GSV evaluated more than 3,000 global companies to determine the 2026 GSV 150. According to GSV, the fusion of AI and education is reshaping how the world learns and works, and this year’s list spotlights companies delivering innovation at scale to give everyone the opportunity to participate in the future.

“Being named to the 2026 GSV 150 is first and foremost a recognition of our career-focused working adult students and over one million alumni. It honors the breadth of expertise and spirit of innovation that informed our skills-aligned digital learning ecosystem transformation,” states President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Lynne. “At University of Phoenix, we listen to students and employers, and they share the same focus—remove friction, respect people’s time, and connect learning to opportunity. That’s our north star. We’ll keep focusing on outcomes that matter to working adults: confidence, credentials with labor-market value, and momentum in their careers—without putting their lives on hold.”

Driven by a deep understanding of workforce trends, University of Phoenix created a career-focused, skills-aligned ecosystem for working adult learners and employer relationships. The ecosystem encompasses a data-driven and industry-informed approach to skills-aligned learning, authentic assessments, micro-credentials and skills badging, opportunities to have relevant work experience evaluated for potential academic credit, student support and career planning, and continued skill acquisition.

The University has mapped career-relevant skills in 100 percent of associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs currently open for enrollment. Within this skills-aligned ecosystem, the University’s career-focused framework nurtures continuous skills acquisition and career enhancement.

By sector, 53% of the GSV 150 companies are in K-12, followed by 43% in workforce learning, 37% in higher education, 15% in adult consumer learning, and 3% in early childhood; a third of the companies stretch across multiple “PreK to Gray” sectors. Most of the 2026 companies are based in North America (60% in the US and 4% in Canada), with significant representation from Europe (14%), India (9%), and China (6%).

See the list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150, and join many of them at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit, April 12-15 in San Diego.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global convening for the entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, educators, workforce leaders, and policymakers transforming the $8 trillion education and skills sector and convening over 7,000 annually. Launched in 2010 and now in its 17th year, ASU+GSV Summit is hosted by GSV Summit, LLC and is the preeminent platform for connecting ideas, communities, and capital to unlock opportunity at scale. GSV Summit’s mission—that ALL people deserve equal access to the future—is grounded in the belief that scaled innovations across PreK to Gray learning are critical to achieving this goal. Learn more at asugsvsummit.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT: Sharla Hooper



University of Phoenix



sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu