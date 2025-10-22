USX Cyber Announces FIPS-Compliant Remote Monitoring & Management Capability in GUARDIENT Platform to Support CMMC Clients

SUNBURY, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USX Cyber today announced the successful development of a FIPS-compliant Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) capability within its flagship GUARDIENT platform, setting a new standard for cybersecurity and compliance support for organizations working toward CMMC Level 2 and above.

After rigorous testing, the new feature passed all 10 cryptographic checks with zero failures, including:

  • Activation of the OpenSSL FIPS provider within the container
  • Enforcement of Node.js crypto in FIPS mode
  • Blocking of non-FIPS ciphers (e.g., RC4, MD5)
  • Successful enforcement of TLS 1.2+ with AES-256-GCM
  • AWS Application Load Balancer configured with the latest FIPS SSL policy

“For CMMC and other compliance frameworks, cryptographic assurance isn’t optional, it’s a requirement,” said Cole McKinley, Founder of USX Cyber. “By embedding FIPS compliance directly into our RMM capabilities, we’re giving small and mid-sized contractors the tools they need to reduce audit risk, safeguard-controlled data and accelerate certification readiness.”

The new capability directly supports contractors and businesses that must demonstrate compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 cryptographic standards, providing a competitive edge in regulated industries such as defense, aerospace, and manufacturing.

About USX Cyber
USX Cyber is a leading cybersecurity provider dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses achieve and sustain compliance with regulatory frameworks including CMMC, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, DFARS, and ITAR. The company’s flagship platform, GUARDIENT, unifies Extended Detection & Response (XDR), SOC-as-a-Service, and Compliance Automation into one solution, empowering clients to be both secure and audit-ready.

For more information, visit: www.usxcyber.com
Media Contact:
Cole McKinley
CTO
USX Cyber
info@usxcyber.com

