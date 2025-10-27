Vee Vee LLC, a pioneering consulting and luxury travel brand founded by Dr. Victoria Garcia, officially launches its Trauma-Informed Leadership Program, designed to empower women entrepreneurs with strategic business consulting, emotional intelligence, and restorative luxury travel experiences.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 26, 2025) – Vee Vee LLC, a revolutionary consulting and luxury travel brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new Trauma-Informed Leadership Program, designed specifically for women entrepreneurs. Founded by Dr. Victoria Garcia, a Doctor of Business Administration and trauma survivor, Vee Vee LLC combines business strategy with personal healing to help women build sustainable, successful businesses while fostering emotional resilience.





Vee Vee LLC Announces Launch of Trauma-Informed Leadership Program for Women Entrepreneurs



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/271946_35bf890884db7948_002full.jpg

At the heart of this innovative approach is The Vee Vee Experience, a program that integrates three key elements for holistic leadership development:

Read more Ultimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0 Strategic Business Consulting : Tailored solutions for business branding, systems, and sustainable growth.

Trauma-Informed Coaching : Emotional intelligence and mindset strategies to help women align their business goals with personal healing.

Luxury Travel & Design: Curated retreats and travel experiences to restore and inspire, providing clients with the space to reconnect with their purpose and vision.

This unique blend of strategic business consulting and trauma-informed coaching reflects Dr. Garcia’s own personal journey and commitment to redefining success for women. “I created Vee Vee LLC to help women build businesses that reflect their true selves, grounded in both professional success and emotional strength,” says Dr. Garcia.

Building Whole Leaders for Lasting Success

Vee Vee LLC is not just about building businesses, it is about transforming women into whole leaders capable of leading from a place of inner strength and self-awareness. Through The Vee Vee Experience, the company provides a sanctuary for women entrepreneurs to thrive both personally and professionally, helping them go from burnout to balance and from overwhelm to clarity.

“The women we work with often struggle with burnout and lack of clarity. We empower them to reclaim their power, set healthy boundaries, and build businesses that align with their core values,” Dr. Garcia explains.

Award-Winning Leadership and Recognition

In addition to the launch of this new program, Dr. Garcia and Vee Vee LLC have recently been recognized as the Best Woman Trauma-Informed Consultant in New York for 2025 by Best Of Best Reviews. This prestigious honor highlights Dr. Garcia’s exceptional ability to combine business strategy with emotional intelligence, helping women leaders overcome challenges while achieving their professional goals.

“True leadership is not just about systems; it’s about emotional strength, self-awareness, and resilience,” says Dr. Garcia.





Vee Vee LLC Announces Launch of Trauma-Informed Leadership Program for Women Entrepreneurs



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/271946_35bf890884db7948_003full.jpg

Vision for the Future of Leadership

Dr. Garcia’s vision for the future of leadership is one where women lead with emotional intelligence and self-awareness. “We are entering an era where the most successful women will be the most self-aware. Leadership won’t be defined by financial success alone but by emotional intelligence, clarity, and authenticity,” she says.

Vee Vee LLC is poised to lead this shift in leadership, empowering women to create businesses and legacies that reflect their authentic selves.

About Vee Vee LLC

Vee Vee LLC is a consulting and luxury travel brand founded by Dr. Victoria “Vee Vee” Garcia. The company provides strategic business consulting, trauma-informed coaching, and luxury travel experiences designed to help women entrepreneurs build successful businesses while fostering personal growth. Through its innovative approach, Vee Vee LLC empowers women to lead with emotional intelligence, clarity, and resilience.

Media Contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271946