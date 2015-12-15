VelocityEHS Earns #1 Ranking and Highest Grid® Score in G2 Fall 2025 Environmental, Health, and Safety Report

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS solutions and a pioneer in practical AI for workplace safety, today announced it has been named a Leader in the G2 Fall 2025 Grid® Report for Environmental Health & Safety (EHS). The ranking reflects one of the highest customer satisfaction scores and a large market presence among all vendors. Notably, 99% of users rated VelocityEHS 4 or 5 stars, reinforcing its position as the most trusted and customer-preferred platform.

“Being ranked #1 on the G2 EHS Grid® is more than a badge—it’s proof of the trust our customers place in us every day,” said Matt Airhart, Chief Executive Officer, VelocityEHS. “We’re proud to lead the industry not just in innovation, but in genuine partnership with the people who rely on us to make their workplaces safer.”

VelocityEHS was also recognized as a Leader across additional G2 categories, including Environmental Health & Safety for both Mid-Market and Enterprise, as well as Environmental, Quality & Safety Management (EQSM), Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), and Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) for Mid-Market organizations.

Additional Recognitions Include:

High Performer: Contractor Management Americas & Contractor Management Canada

Contractor Management Americas & Contractor Management Canada Best Estimated Return on Investment (ROI): Environmental Health and Safety for Mid-Market, Occupational Health and Safety for Mid-Market, and Occupational Health and Safety

Environmental Health and Safety for Mid-Market, Occupational Health and Safety for Mid-Market, and Occupational Health and Safety Best Relationship: Environmental Health and Safety

Environmental Health and Safety Fastest Implementation: Occupational Health and Safety Mid-Market

“Customers tell us they value clarity, simplicity, and outcomes,” said Scott Epstein, Chief Product Officer, VelocityEHS. “That’s why we design with the person at the center. Our human-in-the-loop AI and certified experts—from board-certified ergonomists to CIH/CSPs and PhD AI/ML scientists—help organizations move from data to decision to action faster and with confidence.”

What Customers Are Saying on G2

“The Incident Management capability within the Safety Solution is very intuitive. I really like the ‘Ask Vēlo’ option — the company’s AI assistant that helps users identify and track hazards and guides next steps. The quality analysis tool is also great for improving incident descriptions.”

“I consider the Chemical Management Software the gold standard for SDS management. New users can get integrated quickly without a lot of hands-on support needs from the administrator.”

“We use the VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics solution to quickly and easily identify risks and implement solutions. We also benefit from a top-notch customer success team that consistently provides same-day responses. Our improvements have resulted in a 95% reduction in back and neck injuries and a 97.3% year-over-year reduction in medical treatment costs.”

To learn more about Velocity’s recognition, visit their G2 Leader page.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over ten million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

