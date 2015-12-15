Verizon Expands Home Internet to More Customers with New Lite Plan

New Verizon Home Internet Lite brings a reliable, affordable internet option to more communities starting at just $25/month with a limited-time offer

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Home Internet is expanding to more communities across the country. Today, people have more options with the introduction of a new affordable Home Internet Lite plan aimed at helping connect customers with limited connectivity options or those on the hunt for a low-cost option. This new offering expands Verizon’s home internet across the country and reinforces the company’s commitment to providing more choice for customers, especially in areas previously outside of its Fios and 5G Home internet footprint.

Verizon Home Internet Lite is an ideal solution for households that have historically been limited to older, less reliable options like DSL or satellite and have light internet usage – perfect for everyday browsing, sending emails and streaming shows. With Verizon Home Internet Lite customers get:

Flexibility & Savings : Priced as low as $25/month for a limited time, Verizon mobile customers can lock in their VHI Lite monthly price for three years with our price guarantee, offering stability and affordability you can count on. Compared to satellite providers standard pricing, this is an average savings of more than $40 per month for years!

: Priced as low as for a limited time, Verizon mobile customers can lock in their VHI Lite monthly price for with our price guarantee, offering stability and affordability you can count on. Compared to satellite providers standard pricing, this is an average savings of more than $40 per month for years! America’s Best 5G Network : The plan provides dependable download speeds of up to 25 Mbps (typical 10-25 Mbps), backed by the award-winning reliability of Verizon’s Best 5G network. After the first 150 GB of data usage in a month, speeds are reduced up to 10 Mbps with unlimited data for the rest of the billing cycle, so you’re always connected.

: The plan provides dependable download speeds of up to 25 Mbps (typical 10-25 Mbps), backed by the award-winning reliability of Verizon’s Best 5G network. After the first of data usage in a month, speeds are reduced up to 10 Mbps with unlimited data for the rest of the billing cycle, so you’re always connected. Unmatched Support & Simple Setup: A free router is included for a simple, out-of-the-box self-setup.



Additional Savings through Verizon Forward

Verizon is committed to providing affordable home internet solutions to eligible customers for as low as $20/month through Verizon Forward. If you participate in certain Federal Assistance programs such as SNAP, you may qualify for the Verizon Forward discount. NY residents can get additional discounts through the New York Affordable Broadband Act. Learn more here.

Verizon’s Home Internet Lite is available across the country starting today. Visit verizon.com/home or check out the My Verizon app to see which Verizon Home Internet product is available in your area. No matter where you are or what your internet needs may be, we got you with a plan that fits your life and your budget.

Click here for full VHI Lite Disclaimers.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.