Woman-Owned Juneau Construction Company Showcases Expansion of Civil Rights Center with TrueLook Cameras

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juneau Construction Company , one of the Southeast’s top-ranked, woman-owned construction management firms based in Atlanta, partnered with TrueLook , a leader in construction camera technology, to power visibility during the National Center for Civil and Human Rights’ major expansion and renovation.

The Center, located in downtown Atlanta, is a museum and cultural institution that connects the American Civil Rights Movement to today’s global human rights struggles. Its expansion includes new gallery and exhibit spaces, classrooms, and event spaces that will allow The Center to attract and reach even broader audiences.

As the construction manager for the multi-wing expansion, Juneau prioritized transparency throughout the project. By leveraging TrueLook’s high-definition cameras and intuitive platform, the team enabled real-time project monitoring, giving the public a front-row seat to progress. A live video feed was embedded directly on The Center’s website, making it easy for stakeholders to stay up-to-date on construction progress.

“Because this was a privately funded expansion, it was important for everyone who contributed to feel connected to the process,” said Sonya Pierce, Sr. Director of Facilities. “The live feeds gave donors and community members a rare opportunity to watch the Center expand and grow in real time.”

TrueLook’s technology also allowed Juneau’s team to proactively monitor the jobsite, identify challenges early, and ensure the project remained on schedule, all while capturing visually stunning time-lapse videos that were shared on social media.

“Transparency builds trust, and TrueLook’s cameras helped us deliver that,” said Tony Huber, Sr. Project Manager, Juneau Construction Company. “It also gave people an inside look into the complexity of the transformation of the building. We’re proud to lead high-impact civic projects like this with integrity, innovation, and community focus.”

The Center’s grand reopening is scheduled for November 2025, and the visual documentation from this partnership will remain a powerful tool for community outreach and community engagement for years to come.

About Juneau Construction Company

Juneau Construction Company, headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Miami and Tampa, is one of the fastest-growing construction firms in the Southeast. Founded by husband-and-wife team Les and Nancy Juneau in 1997, Juneau is a nationally recognized firm that delivers large-scale, high-profile, and innovative projects throughout the Southeast. We perform as Construction Managers on both public and private project types, leveraging innovative, technology-driven solutions to achieve best in class results. As a people and family first company, we are guided by our core values of People, Passion, Commitment, and Fun. Our goal is to build lasting relationships, create best in class places, and enhance the communities where we work. Learn more at juneaucc.com .

About TrueLook

TrueLook provides construction teams with total jobsite visibility through rugged, easy-to-deploy cameras and a powerful, user-friendly platform. From live streaming and cinematic time-lapses to AI-powered security features, TrueLook empowers builders to document progress, protect assets, and keep stakeholders aligned. For more information, visit truelook.com .

Media Contact

Allison Shaub

Chief Marketing Officer

E: allison.shaub@truelook.com

P: 833-878-3566

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dcb5244-2b7c-4856-8428-2481aab488be