Xiaocaiyuan (00999.HK) Continues to Outperform The Market, Customer Traffic Up 21% YoY During National Day Golden Week

HONG KONG, Oct 14, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Shares of Xiaocaiyuan International Holding Ltd. (00999.HK) continues to outperform the market, rising for four consecutive trading days following the National Day Golden Week.

Amid the National Day Golden Week consumption boom, Xiaocaiyuan—a well-known national restaurant chain in the mass-market dining segment—continued to be the preferred choice of large crowds with its “delicious and affordable” positioning. The company’s directly operated stores across China saw a notable increase in customer traffic, establishing the brand as a go-to destination for group gatherings during the holiday. In the first seven days of National Day Golden Week, Xiaocaiyuan stores nationwide served more than 2.25 million customers, marking a solid 21% year-on-year increase and standing out as a strong performer.

Widely regarded as the “kitchen of households” and known for its attentive service, Xiaocaiyuan enjoys broad consumer appeal across the country. During the first seven days of the Golden Week, signature dishes remained top sellers, with over 350,000 servings of Homemade Braised Pork Belly and more than 190,000 servings of Cauldron-Cooked Spring Chicken sold.

Xiaocaiyuan’s robust Golden Week performance underscores its competitive strength as a leading mass-market dining brand and reflects its solid supply chain management capabilities. Supported by sound operational results and steady progress in store expansion, the company remains on track to reach its target of 1,000 stores next year—further signaling its high growth potential.

