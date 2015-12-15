2025 CCM Benchmark Report Highlights the Importance of Contracting Maturity Amid Global Uncertainty

Introducing Sirion’s agentic Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, featuring AskSirion, the industry’s first 360 conversational contracting experience to deliver enterprise-grade trust, speed, and scale. Step into the next era of contracting.

~AI Adoption Emerges as a Key Catalyst for Commercial Resilience~

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirion , the global leader in AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM), in collaboration with World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), today released the 2025 Benchmark Report produced by the Commerce & Contract Management Institute (CCM Institute).

The report titled “ The Race Is On: Navigating Uncertainty Through CCM Resilience ” points to a lack of clear accountability for contracting performance, leaving businesses exposed to inefficiency and risk in a period of persistent uncertainty. It also reveals that organizations with more advanced contracting technology are significantly better equipped to navigate market uncertainty.

The report draws on global data from thousands of organizations across industries and regions to measure the maturity, capability, and resilience of Contract and Commercial Management (CCM) functions.

“Eighty-eight percent of enterprises now recognize that commercial and contract management excellence drives performance. The real question is: how do we turn that recognition into meaningful change?” said Ajay Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Sirion. “At Sirion, we see that evolution taking shape every day; especially as intelligence becomes part of the system itself, where data, context, and intent come together to guide every decision, every agreement, every action.”

The findings highlight a sharp decline in skepticism toward AI and underscore its expanding role in accelerating contracting maturity. Beyond its established use in contract repositories, AI is increasingly being leveraged for contract creation and drafting, summary generation, and contract review. Obligation extraction has also emerged as a rapidly growing area of focus.

“Our research uncovers fundamental governance failure,” said Tim Cummins, Executive Director of the CCM Institute. “When 70 to 80 percent of businesses lack a single point of clarity for contracting performance, it creates a system defined by inertia and risk. You cannot automate your way out of a governance crisis. The race for resilience will not be won by those who invest the most in new tools, but by those who first establish clear accountability, build adaptive leadership, and invest in the human talent needed for an AI-transformed future.”

What the Data Reveals:

Uncertain Times, Rising Significance: 87% of organizations say high uncertainty is the new normal, 88% recognize that contract and commercial management (CCM) directly affects resilience

Unclear Ownership: 70-80% of organizations lack clear accountability for contracting performance, leaving businesses exposed to inefficiency and risk

Technology Adoption Driving Efficiency: 80% of organizations reporting high contracting quality are actively advancing AI/Machine Learning adoption, signaling a strong link between contracting performance and technological maturity

Sectoral Divide: There are significant gaps in contracting process maturity across sectors

“This report is a clear mandate for immediate action,” said Sally Guyer, Chief Executive Officer of WorldCC. “For too long, organizations have treated commercial and contracting excellence as a complex, second-tier priority, and that has created a structural vulnerability we can no longer afford. The data is definitive: the organizations that will thrive in this ‘new normal’ are the ones who recognize that CCM is the catalyst for business resilience.”

The Shift Toward Agentic Contracting Systems

The 2025 WorldCC Benchmark reveals a widening performance gap between leaders and laggards – driven by governance clarity, adaptability, and the ability to integrate technology responsibly. High-performing organizations are beginning to use AI-enabled systems to connect insights across the contract lifecycle, improving decision velocity and trust.

As these capabilities mature, contracting is evolving from a transactional activity into a connected, insight-led discipline that strengthens commercial resilience.

Agentic platforms like Sirion are emerging in response to this shift, moving beyond automation to systems that understand context, support decision-making, and enable true enterprise collaboration.

Download a complimentary copy of the report here .

About Sirion

Sirion is the world’s leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of agentic AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. By uniting an intuitive conversational experience with specialized AI agents, the platform has redefined enterprise contracting. The world’s most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai .

About World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC)

World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) is a global non-profit association dedicated to improving trading relationships and commercial effectiveness. With more than 80,000 members worldwide, WorldCC provides research, standards, training, and resources that enable organizations to achieve better commercial and contracting outcomes.

