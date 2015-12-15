AIRE Launches Internal AI-Powered Engagement Assistant to Automate Lead Management and Streamline Mortgage Workflow

AI-driven workflow automation improves mortgage operations by strengthening top-of-funnel conversion performance

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced the launch of its internal AI-powered Engagement Assistant, a multi-agent system designed to handle top-of-the-funnel lead qualification, appointment booking, and other pre-application workflows, helping improve scalability and efficiency across mortgage operations.

Recent performance results1 of the internal AI-powered Engagement Assistant have shown clear improvements across key front-end mortgage workflows. The system increased borrower lead engagement by more than 90 percent, improved appointment conversion by over 200 percent, and generated an increase of more than 140 percent in completed applications compared to manual outreach processes.2 These results reflect the system’s ability to accelerate borrower’s connection to licensed loan officers for personalized support and maintain consistent follow-up for remaining prospects. The system is designed to provide timely, organized information to the sales team while preserving compliance and data integrity across communication workflows.

The internal system works seamlessly within reAlpha’s customer relationship management system (“CRM”). A customer support assistant welcomes new prospects, assesses the borrower’s intent, answers routine inquiries that do not require a licensed mortgage professional, and organizes borrower information so licensed team members can respond efficiently. A loan application assistant guides early-stage borrowers through digital intake forms, capturing their key goals and application information. An appointment booking assistant schedules consultations for borrowers ready to move forward with the mortgage process, managing appointment confirmations, rescheduling, and follow-ups. These features are designed to work together to improve borrower engagement with the intent to reduce repetitive manual work for loan officers.

According to a 2024 consumer survey, the first professional to engage a motivated borrower is most likely to win the business, reinforcing the need for rapid, consistent outreach.3 An industry study shows that 78 percent of customers buy from the first company that responds to their inquiry,4 and reaching out to a prospective borrower within five minutes can increase qualification rates more than twenty times compared to a 30-minute delay.5 Research shows that more than 30 percent of inbound leads receive no follow-up,6 resulting in substantial lost opportunity. reAlpha’s new system addresses this gap by automating initial screening and customer engagement, enabling timely outreach within regulated hours and ensuring that qualified borrowers are efficiently routed to loan officers. reAlpha’s use of the internal AI-Powered Engagement Assistant helps ensure that borrowers interested in reAlpha Mortgage automatically receive a timely, topical response to their inquiry.

In addition, the system is built for proactive and compliant borrower engagement. It enables timely outreach informed by borrower intent signals and provides consistent follow-up through personalized and brand-aligned conversations. Each interaction is captured in the CRM with full context, giving loan officers visibility into borrower goals and history while maintaining compliance through encryption and audit-ready records. With the internal assistant handling repetitive outreach and pre-qualification tasks, loan officers have more time to focus on what matters most, building relationships and guiding borrowers through successful applications.

“Our internal AI-Powered Engagement Assistant is about enabling our people, not replacing them,” said Jamie Cavanaugh, CEO of reAlpha Mortgage. “By automating early interactions, we aim to help ensure that every lead receives timely attention while giving loan officers more capacity to connect directly with borrowers who are ready to move forward. We expect this to lead to faster appointments, less manual work, and an improved experience for both our team and our customers.”

“We engineered the system to think, adapt, and scale – giving our loan officers more time for the conversations that matter,” said Vijay Rathna, Chief Technology Officer of reAlpha. “By combining multiple AI agents within a single framework, the system can manage high lead volumes, adapt to borrower needs in real time, and integrate seamlessly with our CRM. We believe that this foundation ensures that our technology not only improves speed and efficiency today, but can also evolve with new capabilities as we expand.”

This launch represents the latest addition to reAlpha Mortgage’s AI-enabled product stack. It builds on the earlier launch of the internal AI Loan Officer Assistant, which automates document classification, extraction, and validation for loan officers. The two products are expected to work together to reduce administrative burden, increase operational efficiency, and allow loan officers to focus on building stronger relationships with borrowers.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha’s Chief Technology Officer, Vijay Rathna, and Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha Mortgage, Jamie Cavanaugh, as well as the anticipated benefits of the AI-Powered Engagement Assistant, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to increase borrower engagement and improve lead conversion through the implementation of its internal AI-Powered Engagement Assistant across its mortgage operations; the ability of the internal AI-Powered Engagement Assistant to convert mortgage leads into reAlpha Mortgage customers; reAlpha’s ability to improve data accuracy and boost engagement of its brand through its redesigned website and the integration of CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha’s ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform’s continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including with respect to AI and AI technologies, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets and to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings or any legal proceedings that may be instituted against reAlpha; reAlpha’s ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha’s ability to successfully identify and acquire companies that are complementary to its business model; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the availability of rebates, which may be limited or restricted by state law; risks specific to AI-based technologies, including potential inaccuracies, bias, or regulatory restrictions; risks related to data privacy, including evolving laws and consumer expectations; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; reAlpha’s ability to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets on acceptable terms and conditions in the future; reAlpha’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules; reAlpha’s ability to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2); and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

