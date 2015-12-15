Aptean Launches AppCentral 2.0: The AI Platform Purpose-Built for Industries

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptean, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise software for industrial sectors, is proud to announce the launch of AppCentral 2.0, the AI platform purpose-built for industries.

AppCentral 2.0 combines deep Vertical AI with an extensive range of industry-specific applications – from ERP to supply chain solutions such as asset management, transportation management, warehouse management, and more – to transform how work gets done. Built for the people who keep industry moving, it senses, learns, and acts in real time – helping teams make smarter decisions, move faster, and operate with greater agility from the factory floor to the supply chain. The launch marks a pivotal moment in Aptean’s evolution into a Vertical AI platform leader.

“AppCentral is more than software, it’s a teammate,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “True partnership means delivering practical AI solutions that make every day easier, more productive, and more profitable. AppCentral 2.0 brings AI out of the lab and into day-to-day operations where it drives measurable impact.”

AppCentral 2.0 changes how teams operate by providing:

Instant Answers: Ask questions like: "What was my top selling product last month?" or "What are our top five products in inventory?" and get immediate answers – no complex dashboards or reports required.

Intelligent Workflows: Fully or partially automate tasks – such as generating purchase orders or rerouting shipments – with AppCentral's AI agents. The possibilities are endless.

Role-Based AI Workspaces: Tailor AI dashboards to each role – from CFOs tracking overdue invoices to planners using AI agents to prepare for S&OP meetings. These workspaces help every employee work smarter and faster, and with greater focus.

Predictive Insights: Spot risks like hurricanes or tariff changes before they impact operations. Vertical AI identifies threats and opportunities early, enabling companies to anticipate, act, and focus on what's coming, instead of what's happened.

The possibilities extend far beyond Aptean’s solution set. AppCentral 2.0 customers can deploy AI agents and workflows to drive intelligent automation across all functions and processes, ranging from employee onboarding and supplier collaboration to task automation.

Trusted by Thousands. Evaluated in the Real World. Built for Industrial Teams.

AppCentral is trusted by thousands of companies worldwide. AppCentral 2.0 represents a game-changing evolution and is already deployed across real-world industrial environments through Aptean’s internal operations and early access programs.

Customer feedback points to significant gains in decision speed, operational agility, and team productivity. More than just delivering a platform, Aptean partners with customers to help them integrate, adopt, and scale AppCentral 2.0 across their operations, ensuring they unlock its full potential. This co-development approach ensures AppCentral 2.0 is grounded in the realities of the industries Aptean serves.

AppCentral 2.0 is available now. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://www.aptean.com/en-IE/appcentral

About Aptean:

Aptean is an AI platform leader that combines Vertical AI with an extensive range of industry-specific applications – from ERP to supply chain solutions such as asset management, transportation management, warehouse management, and more – to help businesses become more agile, productive, and profitable. With a focus on practical innovation and a passion for customer success, Aptean helps companies in manufacturing, distribution, apparel, food and beverage, and many other sectors redefine what’s possible.

