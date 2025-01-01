Arctic Wolf Invests to Advance Aurora Endpoint Security with AI-Powered Ransomware Prevention and Rollback Capabilities

Acquisition of UpSight Security will enhance the Aurora Platform with predictive AI to strengthen protection and accelerate endpoint security outcomes

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced plans to enhance Aurora™ Endpoint Security with upcoming AI-powered ransomware prevention and rollback capabilities. Through the acquisition of UpSight Security, Arctic Wolf will accelerate the development and future delivery of these features, expanding its ability to protect organizations against ransomware, credential theft, and other advanced endpoint attacks.

After the integration, Arctic Wolf will leverage UpSight Security’s patented technology to enhance Aurora Endpoint Security with predictive, on-device AI models that continuously analyze billions of endpoint events to anticipate and interrupt malicious behavior in real time. The enhanced capabilities will enable organizations to block ransomware before encryption or exfiltration, accelerate isolation of compromised hosts, and provide rollback recovery to restore affected systems quickly. The investment in development of these capabilities for Aurora Endpoint Security reinforces Arctic Wolf’s commitment to continuously evolve the Aurora Platform, driving innovation that keeps pace with the sophistication of modern attacks.

Ransomware remains one of the most damaging and costly cyber threats, capable of halting operations, driving multimillion-dollar recovery costs, and exposing sensitive data through double-extortion schemes. According to the 2025 Arctic Wolf Threat Report, 44% of all incident response cases involved ransomware or data extortion, and in 96% of those attacks, threat actors also exfiltrated data to increase leverage. While effective detection and response remain essential, the speed and sophistication of modern ransomware campaigns have made prevention more important than ever, accelerating the need for endpoint protection that can identify and stop attacks before encryption or data theft begins.

“Since the launch of Aurora Endpoint Security, we’ve continued to invest in and advance our endpoint capabilities to deliver industry-leading efficacy and world-class protection,” said Dan Schiappa, president, Technology and Services, Arctic Wolf. “With the addition of specialized AI-powered ransomware prevention, we will be taking another step in redefining what’s possible in endpoint protection—advancing how customers detect, contain, and recover from attacks with greater speed and precision.”

