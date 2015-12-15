Ataccama and Cognizant accelerate legacy data migrations by up to 40% with ONE Bridge

The new accelerator helps enterprises move from complex, fragmented systems to a single platform that delivers trusted data for analytics and AI

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ataccama , the agentic data trust company, and Cognizant today announced ONE Bridge . This automation accelerator helps enterprises migrate from legacy data platforms up to 40% faster and with less risk. Developed by Cognizant in close collaboration with Ataccama’s product and engineering teams, ONE Bridge replaces slow, manual migrations with an automated, proven path to Ataccama ONE, the agentic platform for trusted, governed, and AI-ready data.

For many organizations, the challenge goes beyond inefficiency and becomes a matter of risk. Regulatory and reporting requirements depend on accuracy, traceability, and speed, yet legacy systems make achieving those goals difficult. Data flows through disconnected tools with limited visibility and inconsistent control, leaving teams unable to demonstrate compliance or fully trust their results.

Drawing on decades of experience helping global enterprises modernize complex data environments, Cognizant built ONE Bridge to simplify and accelerate the move away from legacy platforms. The accelerator automates the most time-consuming steps of migration, including reading and translating existing data quality rules, transitioning workflow processes, and validating performance before cutover. What once took months of manual work can now be completed in a fraction of the time. Organizations maintain control of their data, reduce disruption, and move faster toward trusted, compliant, business-ready insight.

Once migrated, enterprises gain the full advantage of Ataccama ONE, an agentic platform that continuously understands, improves, and governs data across the organization. It brings together quality, cataloging, lineage, observability, and governance in a single, intelligent system, ensuring data remains accurate, explainable, and ready to use. The result is confidence in every decision and a clear path from data to value.

A leading US financial institution is preparing to use Ataccama ONE, supported by Cognizant’s automation framework, to modernize its regulatory reporting environment and retire legacy systems. The project will connect more than fifty data sources, implement tens of thousands of data quality rules, and maintain full visibility into lineage and compliance throughout the transition. Once complete, the organization expects faster reporting cycles, reduced risk, and a scalable data foundation ready to train its own LLMs to perform business tasks.

“Every enterprise wants to unlock the value of its data to move faster, but that’s becoming harder to do,” said Jessica Goulart , Vice President of Partnerships at Ataccama. “Too many organizations are still trapped by data management platforms that were never built for the pace of modern business. Replacing them is rarely simple. It takes time, expertise, and often more disruption than enterprise teams can absorb. ONE Bridge removes that friction and gives organizations a faster, safer path to migrate to a unified, agentic foundation for data trust. Once they’re on Ataccama ONE, they can focus on using trusted data to drive decisions, innovation, and growth.”

“We’ve spent decades helping organizations modernize complex data environments and implement AI platforms that deliver measurable business outcomes,” said Diptesh Singh , Global Offerings Lead – AI & Data at Cognizant. “ONE Bridge was built from that experience. It reflects our deep understanding of the last-mile challenges companies face when moving from legacy tools to modern data foundations. By combining Cognizant’s implementation expertise with Ataccama’s powerful, unified platform, we’re helping clients, using Ataccama’s solutions, accelerate transformation with lower risk, faster time-to-value, and data they can truly trust.”

Learn how ONE Bridge can accelerate your move to Ataccama ONE and help you build a foundation of trusted data for analytics and AI.

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the agentic data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the agentic data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and trusted for every decision and system. Powered by the ONE AI Agent, Ataccama ONE brings autonomy to data quality and governance, continuously monitoring, improving, and explaining the reliability of data across complex enterprise and multi-agent environments. At the core of the platform is Ataccama’s market-leading data quality, with modules built around it to unify data quality monitoring, catalog, lineage, observability, and reference data management, ensuring data is consistent and explainable. This quality-first foundation makes data the engine of trust, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

Media contact