Ataccama launches Agentic data trust platform, powered by an autonomous AI agent that delivers AI-ready data 83% faster

BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ataccama , the agentic data trust company, today announced Ataccama ONE Agentic , a new generation of its unified platform that automates how organizations manage, govern, and trust their data. By replacing manual rule-writing and cleanup with intelligent automation, the platform delivers AI-ready, trusted data 83% faster than traditional workflows. It enables faster reporting, shorter AI development cycles, and decisions based on accurate, compliant, and ready-for-business information.

At the core of the platform is the ONE AI Agent , which brings this intelligence to life. Acting as an autonomous data worker, it creates and applies data quality rules in bulk, detects duplicates and inconsistencies, and understands context to improve accuracy automatically. It also executes complete workflows, from profiling data and assigning rules to validating results, while documenting each step for review.

Early adopters have completed core data quality processes up to nine times faster than before. Tasks that once took days, like generating and data quality rules across hundreds of systems, can now be completed in hours, accelerating the delivery of trusted, AI-ready data across the enterprise. Across 1,500 data assets, that translates to more than 25 workdays saved, time teams can redirect to improving models, accelerating analytics, and driving measurable business outcomes.

In one global bank, the platform generated documentation for 100 catalog items in hours rather than weeks and automated 170 rule modifications and 47 debugging tasks, cutting manual effort by nearly 90% and accelerating time to trusted insights.

As enterprises scale AI, extending that same trust beyond internal systems has become the next challenge. The Ataccama MCP Server makes this possible by allowing copilots, large language models such as Claude and ChatGPT, and custom AI workflows built inside the enterprise to securely access governed, explainable data from Ataccama. It exposes trusted data along with its full context, where it originated, how its quality was verified, who owns it, and for what purpose it can be used, so every prediction, report, and decision is built on the same reliable foundation.

Each dataset also includes a Data Trust Index, a quantifiable signal of reliability that downstream systems can interpret automatically. This trust is reinforced by agentic Reference Data Management, which ensures that business-critical information like product codes, customer segments, or regulatory categories remains consistent wherever they appear. It’s further strengthened by continuous Data Observability, which tracks pipelines in real time to detect and resolve issues, such as schema drift, missing values, or latency, before they affect analytics or AI models. This creates a living layer of trust that keeps enterprise data accurate, aligned, and ready for any AI system that depends on it.

And because this foundation is built on Ataccama’s market-leading data quality engine, users can not only assess the reliability of their data but also improve it directly within Ataccama ONE, ensuring every model, dashboard, and assistant operates on information that is both explainable and trustworthy.

In a multi-agent world, the Ataccama MCP Server provides the trust layer that allows systems, models, and intelligent agents to operate from a shared, governed foundation of truth.

“The next generation of AI will be defined by systems that act on data independently, not just analyze it,” said Jay Limburn , Chief Product Officer at Ataccama. “For years, data teams have fought fires, fixing errors after they’ve already distorted reports or slowed down projects. That reactive approach doesn’t work when AI is making decisions in real time. Ataccama ONE Agentic changes this by embedding intelligence directly into how data is governed. The ONE AI Agent doesn’t just find problems; it acts on them, ensuring data stays accurate, explainable, and ready for use. It shifts the focus from managing data to trusting it, because in an AI-driven enterprise, success depends not on how much data you have but on how much you can trust.”

“BARC research highlights that compliance-driven organizations see data quality, metadata enrichment, and data documentation as top priorities for agentic data management,” said Kevin Petrie, VP of Research at BARC US. “Ataccama’s new release directly addresses this demand, empowering data teams to accelerate productivity while cataloging, governing, and preparing trusted data to fuel analytics and AI.”

Most enterprises still manage data reactively, fixing problems only after they disrupt reports or slow down AI projects. Ataccama ONE Agentic redefines that approach by embedding intelligence directly into the data management process, so trust is built in from the start and maintained automatically across every system and workflow.

