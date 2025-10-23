Autumn Lighting Fair, Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, Eco Expo Asia draw some 62,000 buyers

– Two major lighting fairs and Eco Expo Asia have concluded with success, attracting some 62,000 buyers from 141 countries and regions

– The spotlight Hall of Connected Lighting featured some 70 top global brands. An AI smart lighting exhibitor at the Autumn Lighting Fair successfully confirmed an onsite order with a Thai buyer worth up to RMB8 million, double the value of their sales at the fair last year

– In an independent on-site survey, 61% of lighting industry respondents expect overall sales to grow in the next one to two years. Respondents foresee that AI (57%), smart city development (40%) and technological advancement (36%) will be key growth drivers in the lighting industry

– Eco Expo Asia helped enterprises expand their international trade networks and seize green business opportunities globally, with notable increases in buyers from Australia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and the US.

– A green enterprise from the Chinese Mainland stated that Eco Expo Asia serves as a “go global” platform for mainland green companies, helping them capture business opportunities in the Middle East and SEA. Company representatives expect overseas revenue growth for the full year to exceed 200%.

HONG KONG, Oct 31, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The 27th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the 10th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, both organised by the HKTDC, and the 20th Eco Expo Asia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), have come to a successful conclusion. The three exhibitions attracted some 62,000 buyers from 141 countries and regions.

Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC Jenny Koo said: “This year’s Autumn Lighting Fair and Outdoor and Tech Light Expo attracted top global brands, showcasing a wealth of innovative and smart lighting products and solutions. Eco Expo Asia debuted a new pavilion that featured 22 local green start-ups presented by the Environmental Campaign Committee and the ANSO Environmental Technology Industry Alliance, led by the Alliance of National and International Science Organizations for the Belt and Road Regions (ANSO), and 11 mainland enterprises, bringing together diverse green technologies. The three fairs drew some 62,000 buyers. Buyers from outside Hong Kong primarily came from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, India, Korea, the US and ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. This shows the fairs’ appeal as global hubs for the lighting and environmental industries, leveraging Hong Kong’s strengths as a trading centre and gateway to international markets.”

Survey reflects optimism about lighting industry sales over the next two years

An independent survey of over 730 exhibitors and buyers at the Autumn Lighting Fair and Outdoor and Tech Light Expo revealed that respondents hold an optimistic outlook, with 61% respondents expecting overall sales to grow in the next 12-24 months, and 37% expecting sales to remain unchanged. In terms of target markets, respondents were mainly optimistic about ASEAN countries (71%), India (70%) and the Middle East (70%).

In terms of trends in lighting products, respondents foresee that AI (57%), smart city development (40%) and technological advancement (36%) will be driving factors of industry growth. 74% of respondents believed smart lighting demonstrates good to very good market potential over the next two years. Respondents consider smart lighting to have the greatest development potential in home automation and smart lighting control systems (39%), followed by energy-efficient lighting control solutions (38%) and wireless lighting control systems (29%).

Regarding challenges, respondents identified the top three operational challenges this year as fluctuations of global economy (65%), rising costs due to inflation (42%), and growing protectionist measures, such as export controls, tariffs and sanctions (35%). In light of US tariffs, 54% of respondents reported no or minimal impact on their company’s procurement and sales strategies, while 16% indicated a significant impact.

Lighting fairs bring innovative products, global brands unveil new offerings and immersive experiences

Under the theme ‘Illuminated Designs for a Smarter Future’, the twin lighting fairs showcased innovative products and smart lighting solutions from top global brands. The Hall of Connected Lighting returned as the Autumn Lighting Fair’s focal point, featuring some 70 leading brands, demonstrating smart lighting and IoT applications. Dutch company Signify unveiled its latest product in Asia– VitaUp Vitamin D3 Modules by Philips, offering a safe and controlled source of low-intensity UVB exposure to support healthy vitamin D levels. Raimond Dumoulin, LED Architect at Signify, stated that the company has connected with over 100 potential buyers from the United States, Egypt, Korea, Japan, India, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, and the Chinese Mainland. Based on the strong interest shown by these potential buyers in the newly launched products and other offerings, the company expects the fair to generate orders worth between EUR1 to 2 million.

Specialising in smart lighting controls, Casambi Technologies Oy from Finland – created various scenes at the fair – such as a café setting, presentation mode and shows – providing buyers with a fully immersive experience, while showcasing seamless mode transitions and the smart, intuitive operation. Tommy Hoo, APAC Strategy and Marketing Leader, said: “This is our first time attending the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), marking our debut at an exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region. APAC is an emerging market for us, and the fair has been highly effective in supporting our expansion plans. During the first half-day, we spoke with over 100 potential clients and participated in about 10 business matching meetings. We also pre-arranged additional meetings using the Scan2Match service to connect with potential clients from Singapore, Australia, India, Canada, Denmark, and more.”

Additionally, lighting systems integrated with AI have also attracted attention from buyers. Bweetech Electronics Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is an innovative enterprise specialising in personal wireless smart lighting. Users simply express their intent and the system’s AI technology can automatically interpret and generate the ideal lighting effects tailored to the scene. Bweetech’s Marketing Manager, Green Geng, expressed that the company has attracted some 50 potential buyers from the United States, Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia within the first two days of the exhibition. The company also successfully confirmed an onsite order worth RBM8 million with a Thai buyer, doubling the value of their sales at the fair last year.

The concurrent Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo brought a diverse range of outdoor commercial and industrial lighting solutions, supporting the development of smart cities. The returning Smart Pole and Solution Zone featured Chinese Mainland exhibitor Ningbo Freelux Lighting Appliance Co., Ltd. who joined the expo to look for buyers from new markets. The company’s CEO Allen Mao said: “We have met with new buyers from different parts of the world, including Africa, Europe, the Middle East, South America and Southeast Asia. Two to three new buyers from Argentina and Poland have expressed their intention to purchase our streetlights. We expect that total orders generated by this expo will be around US$2-3 million.”

Trient Trading from the United Arab Emirates has been visiting the twin lighting fairs for five consecutive years. The company’s Sales and Product Specialist Hasan Khan said: “I am handling two large-scale projects: a new office building for a large logistics group and a hotel apartment project. I plan to purchase outdoor lighting, architectural lighting and decorative lighting for the construction of the new office building and facade lighting for the hotel apartment project, with a total order value of US$1.6 million.”

Eco Expo Asia welcomed its 20th edition fully committing to net zero goals

Under the theme ‘Green Innovations for Carbon Neutrality’, Eco Expo Asia showcased the latest achievements in Circular Economy and Waste Management, Green & Smart Mobility and ESG-related Services, providing invaluable networking opportunities for the green industry. As a leading business platform for ESG and sustainable development solutions, Eco Expo Asia continued to receive support from governments, industry associations and enterprises worldwide. In collaboration with the Environment and Ecology Bureau, the expo extended invitations to government service providers from the Chinese Mainland, as well as from ASEAN and Belt and Road countries, to visit and source green technologies and products.

A green enterprise from Chinese Mainland believed that Eco Expo Asia is a platform for mainland green companies to go global and capture business opportunities in the Middle East and SEA. Infore Enviro‘s Executive Vice President Fu Qu said: “In the fair, we successively engaged with over 35 government representatives from different places, including, Hong Kong, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines etc. The representative of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment expressed interest in our waste collection and transportation vehicle, and our road sweeping cleaning vehicle. We will visit the UAE to continue the discussing of this potential business opportunity. Through this exhibition, we expect the annual overseas revenue growth rate to exceed 200%”

One local startup said it showcased green innovation achievements through the expo. Jay Hsu, Senior Manager, GreenTech of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, shared: “The expo attracted Hong Kong investors and property management companies to visit, buyers from the Belt and Road countries and Southeast Asia such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore are also interested in our solutions. We have generated numerous leads, with six out of 10 exhibiting companies identifying potential buyers, and expect orders to reach approximately HK$15 million.”

A local exhibitor Dunwell Engineering Company Limited has participated for 20 years. The company’s Sustainability Officer, Benson Leung, stated: “In the first two days of the expo, we have already connected with potential buyers from Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia and EU countries. They showed particular interest in a food waste processing system targeting hotels and residential estates, and lithium battery fire extinguishers. Additionally, we secured approximately 10 business matches with ASEAN buyers via the Click2Match platform, with meetings scheduled at the fair. This participation is projected to contribute around 20% of the company’s annual revenue.”

The expo attracted numerous overseas buyers actively sourcing products. A buyer from Hungary, Endre Bali, Business Development Director of Oxyma Systems Kft, shared: “I serve as a business consultant to a hydrogen association in Hungary. At the fair, I connected with an exhibitor from the Chinese Mainland and see a strong potential for establishing a hydrogen storage and production partnership, valued at US$3–5 million.”

Igniting cross-industry business opportunities through three fairs

Organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo formed a world-renowned lighting marketplace, attracting some 3,000 exhibitors collectively, and some 41,000 buyers and more than 10,000 buyers, respectively. Eco Expo Asia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd., and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the HKSAR, drew some 340 exhibitors and over 11,000 buyers.

Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid mode, exhibitors and buyers can engage in online business negotiations and matching for the three fairs through the Click2Match smart business matching platform until 7 November.

Fair Websites

Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): hklightingfairae.hktdc.com

Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: hkotlexpo.hktdc.com

Eco Expo Asia: www.ecoexpoasia.com

Exhibitor and Buyer Quotes

Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition):

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklightingfairae/en/success-stories

Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo:

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkotlexpo/en/success-stories

Eco Expo Asia:

https://www.hktdc.com/event/ecoexpoasia/en/success-stories

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3Lf8DXQ

The 27th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), the 10th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo and the 20th Eco Expo Asia have come to a successful conclusion. The three exhibitions attracted some 62,000 buyers from 141 countries and regions. The Hall of Connected Lighting returned as the Autumn Lighting Fair’s focal point, featuring some 70 leading brands, demonstrating smart lighting and IoT applications. Signify unveiled its latest product VitaUp Vitamin D3 Modules by Philips at the fair. Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co. set up an experience zone to showcase lighting products for the silver market. The Hall of Aurora brought together some 540 notable brands offering high-quality lighting products and technologies. At the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, the Smart Pole and Solution Zone, introduced last year, returned to showcase innovative solutions that support smart city development and energy efficiency optimisation. Various seminars and forums were held during the two lighting fairs. Renowned lighting designer Tino Kwan hosted a masterclass titled ‘The Language of Light: From Artistic Design to Everyday Experience’ and shared design principles for enhancing daily life through light and the impact of light on mood, functionality and spatial characteristics. The Hong Kong Tourism Board arranged evening cruises on Victoria Harbour to create an extended travelling experience for buyers This year’s Eco Expo Asia attracted some 340 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, and over 11,000 buyers A joint government pavilion is featuring 11 bureaux and departments, including the Environment and Ecology Bureau, and presented the latest green policies and initiatives. In the ‘Experience Sharing Forum on Promoting Environmental Business in Overseas Markets’, Government officials and representatives of quasi-governmental organisations from Belt and Road countries shared strategies for local market development, to help green companies expand their international networks. Tse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the HKSAR Government, attended the premiere of the second season of documentary series ‘Enchanting China’ on the public day, and spoke with enthusiastic young students Eco Expo Asia was open to the public today. Visitors attended various workshops as well as the Green Mart



Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications and Public Affairs Department:

Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.org Clayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org

The HKTDC’s Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is one of the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organisers with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,160 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2022 were around €454 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability. With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60%) and the State of Hesse (40%). For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com