Best Egg Adopts Point Predictive’s IEValidate to Transform Income and Employment Verification

MARLTON, N.J., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Point Predictive, the leader in artificial intelligence solutions for the consumer lending industry, today announced that Best Egg, a leading online lending platform providing personal loans to millions of consumers, has adopted Point Predictive’s innovative IEValidate® solution to transform how the company validates borrower income and employment information.

The adoption tackles a key challenge in online lending. Traditional methods of verifying income and employment require borrowers to submit pay stubs that can be hard to obtain and easy to forge. Best Egg, with the adoption of IEValidate, is enhancing the customer experience of doing business with them and can now verify both income and employment instantly with minimal consumer friction, removing obstacles for honest borrowers while speeding up loan decisions and lowering costs.

IEValidate utilizes Point Predictive’s proprietary database, which includes over 340 million income reports and covers more than $4 trillion in historic originations. The solution offers Best Egg income and employment history along with employer and income automated validation analysis. This enables the company to confidently rely on the income and employment information from Point Predictive to automate decisions without requiring documentation from most borrowers.

Three Key Benefits for Best Egg:

Expedited Loan Decisions : Instantly validate income and employment in seconds rather than waiting days for manual document review.

: Instantly validate income and employment in seconds rather than waiting days for manual document review. Reduced Customer Friction: Eliminate paystub requirements and lengthy verification processes that cause borrower abandonment and frustration during the loan application.

Eliminate paystub requirements and lengthy verification processes that cause borrower abandonment and frustration during the loan application. Lower Verification Costs: Reduce the operation costs for manual income and employment reviews.

“We’re excited to adopt Point Predictive’s IEValidate technology to bring our customers a faster, more seamless borrowing experience,” said Ron Czyzyk, Chief Credit Officer of Best Egg.

“IEValidate offers valuable insights into our income and employment verification process, enabling us to improve accuracy while reducing customer friction and mitigating the risk of fraud or falsified pay stubs,” said Karan Gandhi, Senior Director Fraud & Verifications at Best Egg.

The adoption comes as Best Egg continues expanding its digital lending platform. By adopting IEValidate, Best Egg joins a growing number of lenders using Point Predictive’s technology to modernize income and employment verification.

“Best Egg understands that great customer experience starts with removing unnecessary friction from the lending process,” said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. “By adopting our IEValidate solution, they’re giving their customers the fast, digital experience they expect while maintaining the security and risk management their business requires.”

The solution addresses the income and employment verification challenges that have long plagued online lenders. Paystubs are easily forged using widely available online generators. Employment verification databases cover only 30-45% of applicants and can cost more per search. Bank account verification requires customers to share login credentials that many are reluctant to provide.

IEValidate offers a different approach. The system automatically provides validated income and employment for borrowers without needing them to upload pay stubs or provide banking login information. Early adopters report hit rates between 45% and 91% with accuracy rates near 90%. Lenders can reduce income and employment verification costs by 50-90% while dramatically improving the customer experience.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company’s data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as pay stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

About Best Egg

Best Egg is a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings adapt to their changing needs. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

