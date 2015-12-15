With groundbreaking acts virtual K-POP groups XQUAD and X7 are reshaping the future of entertainment, merging music, innovation, and the metaverse.

Seoul, South Korea–(Newsfile Corp. – November 2, 2025) – In the fast-evolving landscape of K-Pop, few names are pushing the boundaries of artistry quite like X:THELABEL. Founded by Ryan Kruz and now co-led by Taku Jinn, the label has earned a reputation for innovation through its groundbreaking virtual K-Pop groups, XQUAD and X7. Blending digital artistry, storytelling, and immersive technology, X:THELABEL continues to redefine what it means to be an artist – and what fans can experience as truly “real.”

When X:THELABEL first introduced its vision of uniting physical and virtual realms, fans didn’t just watch, they joined. Now, that concept has evolved into a living ecosystem where identity, performance, and technology coexist fluidly.

Beyond Music, Beyond Worlds – X:THELABEL Rewrites the Rules of Virtual K-Pop

The Movement Redefining Virtual K-Pop

At its core, this is more than a campaign – it’s a cultural shift. Designed to explore how music transcends physical boundaries, X:THELABEL places digital performers at the forefront of a new hybrid entertainment model. Both XQUAD and X7 embody this vision, each bringing their own distinct energy to the ever-evolving story of virtual artistry.

For XQUAD, featuring members Ryan, Khin, Luna, and Niki, XQUAD channels a cutting-edge, high-gloss sound – equal parts attitude, innovation, and style. Their performances are characterized by bold choreography, genre-bending beats, and visual storytelling that redefines traditional concert experiences.

Meanwhile, X7 co-led by Taku alongside Jae, Chan, Haejin, San, Dori, and Kang – delivers a powerful balance of emotion and precision. Their performances fuse sharp, edgy artistry with raw human authenticity, creating a connection that deeply resonates with audiences who see their own emotions reflected in digital form.

Together, the two groups give tangible form to X:THELABEL’s mission, to connect worlds once thought separate.

Building the Metaverse Music Stage

As this new wave unfolds within Second Life, a digital platform long associated with creativity and self-expression. It serves as the backdrop for X:THELABEL’s world tour, an event series that transforms virtual arenas into spaces where technology amplifies emotion rather than replaces it.

Recent performances, such as the group’s Toronto, Canada show, have demonstrated the power of this new format. Audiences gathered as avatars, participating in a shared audiovisual experience that blurred distinctions between performer and spectator. The energy of a K-POP concert was present, but so was something more, a collective presence that only the metaverse can sustain.

The Canyon Residency: A Full-Circle Moment

Following the success of their tour, X:THELABEL announced a residency at The Canyon in Second Life, supported by Smokefest, one of the label’s earliest collaborators. Smokefest holds deep significance within X:THELABEL’s creative history, it was among the first festivals where XQUAD and X7 performed during their conceptual phase.

Now, returning to that virtual space marks both a reflection and a renewal. The residency is designed as an evolving performance environment where shows adapt dynamically to real-time fan interaction, music updates, and narrative expansion. It’s not just a venue, it’s a living archive of how far X:THELABEL’s digital artistry has come.

From Code to Connection

In conversation about the project, founder Ryan Kruz emphasized that this movement represents the beginning of a long-term creative evolution.

“This is just the beginning. We’re experimenting, building, evolving, and soon, you’ll see how our world connects to yours. Real life… we are coming for you, FINGERHEARTS!!” said Kruz.

Co-leader Taku Jinn added, “The virtual stage is our home right now, but the next step is to bring that energy closer to reality. We’re creating something that lives between worlds, a movement that never sleeps.”

Their words hint at X:THELABEL’s next chapter: integrating virtual performances into hybrid live events that blur distinctions between screen and stage.

The New Language of K-POP

In traditional K-POP, visual storytelling and precision choreography define artistic identity. X:THELABEL builds on that legacy, translating it into digital form without sacrificing emotion or performance quality. Each virtual idol is meticulously crafted, complete with motion-captured movements and expressive animation that mirrors real human nuance.

Yet beyond the technical execution lies something more profound, the exploration of what it means to connect emotionally in a digital age. Through carefully designed avatars and immersive sound production, fans experience music that transcends physicality, where imagination and interaction meet in real time.

This innovative approach has started to capture international attention, with industry critics recognizing it as a potential blueprint for the future of virtual entertainment across both Eastern and Western markets. Ryan shared based on analytics from their YouTube shorts videos viewers are tuning in from Japan, Australia, China, Korea, the United States, and beyond – a clear sign that this is becoming a truly global movement.

A Bridge to the Future

With audiences expanding across streaming and metaverse platforms, X:THELABEL’s commitment to experimentation shows no signs of slowing. The company continues to develop tools and collaborations aimed at redefining music engagement in digital environments.

This project is a framework for a new kind of creative dialogue, one that connects people, cultures, and technologies. Whether through virtual concerts, social experiences, or cross-platform releases, X:THELABEL is crafting a multi-dimensional entertainment model that adapts to how fans live, play, and connect.

The Future of Hybrid Entertainment

What makes X:THELABEL’s approach distinct is its understanding that music is both sound and system. The company’s team work in tandem to ensure that each show operates as both an artwork and a technological feat.

This synergy between creativity and computation forms the backbone of hybrid entertainment, a model in which the artistry of K-POP performance becomes inseparable from the technology that enables it. As platforms like Second Life, VRChat, and other emerging metaverse spaces evolve, X:THELABEL is positioned to remain at the forefront of the conversation.

In doing so, it’s not only redefining the relationship between artist and audience, it’s reshaping the cultural language of performance itself.

About X:THELABEL

X:THELABEL is a South Korea-based digital entertainment label specializing in virtual K-POP artists and immersive storytelling. Founded by Ryan Kruz and co-led by Taku Jinn, the company pioneers the intersection of music, technology, and culture. Through its signature groups XQUAD and X7, X:THELABEL continues to push the limits of what’s possible in virtual performance and metaverse entertainment.

For more information, visit xthelabelofficial.com, or check out our YouTube channel and Second Life website.

