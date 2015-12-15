Blue Lake Casino & Hotel and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Extend Partnership to Further Enhance Guest Experience and Drive Profitability

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading enterprise solutions provider, announced an extension of their partnership with Blue Lake Casino & Hotel. Building on the success of the QCI Enterprise Platform, Blue Lake will now incorporate the QCI Power Pack to elevate guest satisfaction and bolster profitability.

Sam Wedll, Director of Marketing for Blue Lake Casino & Hotel, commented on the expanded relationship, stating, “QCI has been an invaluable tool for our Marketing and Analysis initiatives. It has empowered our team at various levels to take pointed action and truly use all of our resources, including our own time, to the best of our ability. We have been able to make large strides toward goals that previously seemed unrealistic for a team the size of ours, and with the impending Power Pack rollout, this will only get better.”

This partnership reinforces QCI’s commitment to providing cutting-edge tools and solutions for businesses in the casino and entertainment industry. Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the extended partnership. “We are deeply honored to continue our relationship with Blue Lake Casino & Hotel. Their forward-thinking approach and dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences align perfectly with our mission at QCI. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

The collaboration will focus on leveraging the power of data and analytics to anticipate guest preferences, streamline operations, and ultimately create memorable experiences for Blue Water’s patrons. The adoption of QCI Power Pack represents a significant step in harnessing the power of technology to achieve these goals.

ABOUT Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

Located just five miles east of Arcata, California, and just seconds off Highway 299, Blue Lake Casino Hotel is centrally located in Humboldt County on California’s world‑renowned Redwood Coast. Owned and operated by the Blue Lake Rancheria, the property features an upscale yet affordable boutique hotel experience, a full‑service casino withover 500 slots, table games and poker, multiple dining venues, a fuel station and modern amenities including free WiFi, an outdoor pool and hot tub, and more. (bluelakecasino.com)

ABOUT Blue Lake Rancheria

Blue Lake Rancheria is a federally recognized Native American tribal government comprised of Wiyot, Yurok, and other Indigenous peoples whose ancestral homeland lies along the rivers and coastline of Northern California. The Tribe is dedicated to protecting its sovereignty and heritage, learning from the past, and building a resilient, healthy economy and environment for the benefit of its people, the region, and the planet. (bluelakerancheria-nsn.gov)

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

About Sam Wedll

Sam Wedll is the Director of Marketing at Blue Lake Casino & Hotel and brings more than 30 years of experience in Tribal gaming. Known for a strategic, data-driven approach, Sam blends analytical insight with a genuine passion for creative marketing. Throughout his career, he has helped shape successful campaigns, strengthen guest engagement, and support long-term organizational growth. Outside of work, Sam enjoys fishing, hiking, kayaking, and building software tools that solve real-world challenges. His balanced leadership style, collaborative spirit, and deep industry expertise make him a trusted voice in the evolving landscape of casino marketing.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354