CampDoc Launches Group Registration to Simplify Event Enrollment for Camps and Youth Programs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CampDoc , the leading camp management and electronic health record system for camps and youth programs, announced the release of its highly anticipated Group Registration tool, designed to make group enrollment faster, easier, and more organized.

Group Registration allows group leaders — such as scoutmasters, church youth coordinators, or athletic coaches — to reserve blocks of spots in advance, even before individual participant details are finalized. This helps organizations manage everything from scout camps and church retreats to sports tournaments and educational field trips without the back-and-forth of spreadsheets and emails.

“Group Registration was developed in direct partnership with our clients,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of CampDoc. “With this new update, we’re giving our partners the tools to save time, stay organized, and deliver a better experience for group leaders and families alike.”

Key Benefits and Features

Streamlined group management: Group leaders can reserve spots, invite participants, and track who has registered and completed required forms.

Group leaders can reserve spots, invite participants, and track who has registered and completed required forms. Real-time visibility: Administrators can monitor progress instantly, eliminating the need for manual tracking and reducing errors.

Administrators can monitor progress instantly, eliminating the need for manual tracking and reducing errors. Seamless integration: Works directly within the CampDoc platform, unifying group registration with participant health forms, medication administration, and illness and injury tracking in one secure place.

Works directly within the CampDoc platform, unifying group registration with participant health forms, medication administration, and illness and injury tracking in one secure place. Secure and compliant: Built with the same SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA-compliant infrastructure that powers CampDoc’s trusted health record system.

“Our mission has always been to remove administrative barriers that take staff away from their programs,” Ambrose added. “This release gives camps and youth organizations more time to focus on what matters most — creating safe, memorable experiences for every participant.”

The CampDoc Group Registration tool is ideal for:

Scouting organizations (Scouting America, Girl Scouts)

(Scouting America, Girl Scouts) Faith-based groups (church retreats, youth ministries)

(church retreats, youth ministries) Sports and recreation programs (sports teams, leagues)

(sports teams, leagues) Educational trips (school field trips, outdoor education, conference centers)

(school field trips, outdoor education, conference centers) Community and nonprofit events (JCC and YMCA programs)

As registration season ramps up, the new Group Registration feature offers directors and administrators a powerful way to simplify workflows before the busiest time of year.

Camps and youth organizations interested in exploring the Group Registration tool can visit www.campdoc.com/contact-sales to get in touch.

About DocNetwork

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home. DocNetwork is trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally, including traditional day and residential camps, aquariums, museums, zoos, YMCAs, JCCs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, parks and recreation facilities, colleges and universities, and K-12 public, private, and charter schools. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com , www.schooldoc.com , or call 734-619-8300.