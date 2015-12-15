Check Point Software Collaborates with Microsoft to Deliver Enterprise-Grade AI Security for Microsoft Copilot Studio

As AI reshapes enterprise workflows, Check Point works with Microsoft to enable secure agent innovation powered by real-time guardrails, DLP, and threat prevention

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Microsoft to deliver enterprise-grade AI security for Microsoft Copilot Studio. The collaboration enables enterprises to safely build and deploy generative-AI agents with continuous protection, compliance, and governance integrated directly into their development workflows.

The integration with Copilot Studio brings together Check Point’s AI Guardrails, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Threat Prevention technologies, extending its end-to-end AI security stack to safeguard Copilot Studio during agent runtime. The result is continuous protection for every AI agent, ensuring safe and compliant innovation.

As enterprises rapidly adopt AI agents to drive productivity, new risks emerge, from prompt injection and data leakage, to model misuse and compliance drift. These agents connect to sensitive data and third-party tools, expanding the attack surface beyond traditional controls. By using Check Point’s runtime security and governance capabilities to extend Copilot Studio’s protections, organizations gain full visibility and control to innovate confidently and securely.

“The rapid adoption of AI agents brings not only innovation and efficiency, but also new security challenges, particularly around maintaining data integrity and preventing misuse of sensitive information,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point. “Together with Microsoft, we’re providing advanced continuous protection and governance directly into Microsoft Copilot Studio, ensuring that every AI interaction, including autonomous actions within the enterprise, remains secure, compliant, and aligned with enterprise policies.”

Key capabilities include:

Runtime AI Guardrails – Continuous runtime protection for every agent built with Copilot Studio, preventing prompt injection, data leakage, and model misuse

– Integrated DLP and Threat Prevention engines that safeguard sensitive data across every tool call and workflow inside Copilot Studio Enterprise-Grade Scale and Precision – A unified security bundle designed for large-scale deployments, delivering consistent protection and low latency without impacting performance

– A unified security bundle designed for large-scale deployments, delivering consistent protection and low latency without impacting performance Seamless Protection for Productivity – Allows organizations to fully use the power of Copilot Studio while maintaining runtime visibility, compliance, and prevention-first protection

“As organizations embrace Microsoft Copilot Studio to build AI agents tailored to their business, security and compliance are paramount,” said David Blyth, VP Engineering, Copilot Studio, Microsoft. “Our relationship with Check Point helps customers innovate confidently, combining Microsoft’s trusted Copilot platform with Check Point’s prevention-first AI security to keep sensitive data and AI workflows protected by design.”

This collaboration reinforces Check Point’s leadership in securing the AI-powered enterprise and marks another milestone in its mission to protect the full AI lifecycle – from model development to runtime execution, and from organizational applications to employee usage across the workspace.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

